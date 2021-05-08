Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has suffered a muscle injury on his left leg, after playing against Chelsea on Wednesday, and is out against Sevilla this Sunday in a key duel in the fight for the League

The Andalusian central defender, who did not train this Saturday, has been subjected to some medical tests who have evidenced a «tendinosis of the semimembranosus muscle of the left leg».

The merengue team does not need the time to leave, limiting himself to affirming that he is “pending evolution”, but Ramos will miss tomorrow’s game against the Sevillans from the outset.

Ramos had returned to reappear last Wednesday against Chelsea, in the Champions League semi-final round, in which Real Madrid lost 2-0, remaining at the gates of the final.

The merengue captain returned to play after more than a month off for a muscle injury in the left calf, which had occurred during the last international selection window.

In this 2021, the camero has only played five matches with Real Madrid. An unusual record since in his 15 seasons as a merengue he had never played so few games as this year.

«The other day I was at 100% and in the previous training I was perfect. After 90 minutes it has resentful something, unfortunately we cannot do anything about this, “said Zidane at the press conference prior to the clash against Sevilla.

“He is the first to be ‘screwed’ because in this final stretch of the season he cannot be with the team,” added the Madrid coach.

The Marseillais, however, trusted that the captain merengue can come back before the end of the season. “I hope he can come back with us, but for now tomorrow he will not be,” he said.

The new injury comes when Sergio Ramos is still pending renovate with the merengue team, less than two months from the end of his contract, and with the Eurocup in perspective.