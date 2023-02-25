The future of several players within PSG is in limbo. An elimination of the box of the French capital in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich will mean that within the squad of the sheikhs there will be a total cleanup. This could start with the sports director of the club, Luis Campos, the coach Galtier and several important names such as Leo Messi and Neymar himself.
One of the players who walks dangerously on this tightrope is Sergio Ramos. The Spanish central defender has earned ownership within the French team, however, he has not been able to fully earn the trust of the board to receive an early renewal offer. It is known that if the team is erased from the Champions League map in the round of 16, Ramos will be one of those sacrificed, and that is why the historic defender is already negotiating his future within the millionaire Arab football.
They report from Spain that Ramos has already had a first contact with the Al-Nassr board of directors, the team where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, to talk about his possible signing. The club awaits only the response from the Spaniard, who does not look badly signing a career closure that fills his portfolio. And it is that now that he has retired from the Spanish team, there is no need to remain within the elite of Europe at the highest sporting level and the home of the sheikhs is a very seductive route for the former Real Madrid.
