The Spaniard, after having interrupted his relationship with PSG, is released and is training waiting for a team to be called. This could indeed be Inter Miami, Ramos’ true desire.

According to the Iberian periodical, however, the call does not arrive and, if it does not actually arrive, the central will think of other hypotheses with Arabia as the first possible destination. At the moment, however, Sergio Ramos’s idea is only to still play next to Messi. We’ll see if the desire remains so or not…