Sergio Ramos He has barely played a couple of games with his new team, the Rayados de Monterreyand he has already managed to fall in love with his fans. The Andalusian central won this Sunday his first goal in the Mexican League, in which he debuted just a week ago, on February 22 against Atlético San Luis.

After resting at the Mazatlan not to overload his physique after a long period without competing, in front of Santos Laguna the star signing of Rayados played the entire game. But it was not his a testimonial presence but became one of his team’s figures, well escorted by the Spanish also Sergio Canales.

In fact, both’s goals were fundamental for the final victory of Monterrey 4-2 at the BBVA stadium, in the match that closed the tenth day of the 2025 Clausura Tournament of Mexican football.

Aldo López put the ‘warriors’ of Santos with a header with a header almost on the goal line in the 22nd minute, but in the elong of the first part the Argentine Germán Berterame matched for the scratches with a shot inside the small area.









After the break those of Monterrey squeezed in search of victory, with a Sergio Ramos regularly adding to their attacks. This was close to scoring in the 55th minute, with a header in a corner kick that passed near the right post of Acevedo.

But the camero did not take much longer to release his scoring account in Mexico. Two minutes later He took advantage of a great channel pass from the right To finish off 2-1 in the second stick.

«Happy for the three points in a very worked victory and for my first goal with this shirt. Thank you very much for your support, hobby, ”wrote the Spanish defender in the social network X, former Twitter, to celebrate his good performance and the victory of his team.

Channels, decisive

However, it was not easy to scratch the victory, as the ‘Warriors’ matched two goals in the 64th minute, when Chilean Bruno Barticciotto received a filtered pass, entered the area and defined with a shot of left left.

The reaction came from boots Sergio Canales, who signed 3-2 for Monterrey In the 71st minute with a left-footed shot from outside the area, and sealed the triumph Gerardo Arteaga with the definitive 4-2 thanks to a volley inside the area in the discount.

With this result, Monterrey is ninth in the classification with 15 points, while Santos Laguna falls to the bottom of the classification with only four points.