On February 6, Sergio Ramos underwent surgery to operate on the damaged internal meniscus of his left knee. The club described the operation as “a success” and his return to the pitch was estimated between 6 and 8 weeks. However, as AS learned, the captain is working on his recovery with two dates between eyebrows. The first, that of his reappearance, is that of March 13, on the occasion of the Madrid-Elche de Liga that will be played in Valdebebas. The second, the consolidation of his return, is that of March 16, three days later, on the occasion of the visit of the Atalanta in the second leg of the Champions League, also at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. There he trusts that he would be ready to start playing.

If Ramos, who will turn 35 on March 30, achieves his double objective to return to the pitch, he will advance the best of the deadlines set on the day of his intervention by one week. If he has minutes against Elche, as is his wish, he will have returned to the dynamics of Zidane’s team in just 36 days, which reflects that the operation was indeed successful..

The derby, impossible goal

When the captain saw that he could not avoid the operating room (after the Super Cup match with Athletic in Malaga, the discomfort was constant) The first thing he wanted to avoid is missing the Wanda Metropolitano derby (March 7). But the club’s doctors spoke with him and explained that if he forced himself to get to that game, he could miss the rest of the season.. That led him to assume the operating room syrup, accepting that in the best of cases it would arrive at least for the European return with Atalanta, never before.

His desire to be in the decisive section of the course led him to agree to put himself in the hands of the surgeons to have a great season finale and, in turn, reach the top of the Euro Cup with Spain, which will be played from next June (the matches of the preliminary phase will be played in San Mamés).

For now Ramos takes his recovery in the Valdebebas gym, as witnessed by the photos and videos that he uploads to his social networks, in which it reflects that the pain in the operated area has disappeared and that now it is a matter of gaining muscle strength in his left knee and ensuring that the progressive efforts to which he is subjecting it do not cause any relapse.

This means that The captain will continue to be absent in the next two league games against Real Sociedad (on March 1 in Valdebebas) and the aforementioned derby against Atleti del Cholo at Wanda (7-M). Obviously, he will also watch from home Wednesday’s game against Atalanta in Bergamo, where he will be replaced again by Nacho, who is performing at an exceptional level.

As for Ramos and his future (his renewal is still on the air), yesterday his partner Toni Kroos spoke on Sky. The 8 Blanco referred to the commented option of Alaba. The Austrian center-back is in the orbit of the white club. The German footballer is clear that Alaba would be a player who would fit in wonderfully at the Bernabéu. “If he starts at Bayern, surely he brings the necessary quality to also play at Real Madrid. That is clear, but we will see what happens in the end,” said Kroos, who shared a dressing room with Alaba for a total of four seasons ( between 2010 and 2014).

The German player continued to refer in the aforementioned interview to his ex-partner: “The problem is that I haven’t played with him for almost seven years. It is somewhat difficult for me to say what he thinks about it. It is true that I have also read Alaba’s name in relationship with a future at Real Madrid, but now I have no information on the matter. “

Nevertheless, the world champion with the Mannschaft in 2014 he also recalled that a good reputation in his professional career, such as Alaba, is not always enough to succeed at Real Madrid. Something that is not alien to Alaba who, despite his indisputable talent, would need to adapt to his new club. “I think there were many players who were here at Madrid and who definitely had quality. But here you not only need quality, but also that you are physically well and that your head is well even though things are not going so well. At Madrid it is not enough. just with having football quality, “Kroos warned.