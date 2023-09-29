Barça was reunited this Friday with victory and achieved it, a matter of destiny, thanks to Sergio Ramos. An own goal by the Sevillian centre-back in the final stretch of the match was enough to unclog a match in which the culés were superior but in which they lacked clarity in the final meters to avoid difficulties. With this victory, the Blaugranas are leaders of the League, waiting for what their eternal rival and Girona do this Saturday in Montilivi.

We’re going to have a good time. That’s what the Barcelona fans must have thought while they were climbing the Montjuic mountain when they saw the lineup on their cell phone. Xavi surprised, after several games with defensive problems, with an ultra-offensive lineup. The Catalan coach kept Cancelo and Balde on the sides, left the engine room for Gavi and Gündogan and put all the artillery into play up front. Raphinha, Joao Félix, Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski. There is nothing, football and scores of goals to brighten up Friday night.

The idea behind the eleven was to overwhelm Sevilla as soon as possible. The Blaugrana pressed high, had rapid circulation of the ball thanks to the players and even generated several dangerous arrivals, but they turned the duel into a road race that could have fallen on both sides. Joao Félix had the two clearest chances for Barça in the first half, but once Nyland and another time the crossbar prevented the Portuguese from opening the scoring, while for Seville it was Ocampos and Rakitic who were able to punish the locals’ audacity. Neither had any luck before a break to which Barça arrived with good feelings regarding the game, but without Raphinha, with muscle problems.

Barcelona Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde, Raphinha (Fermín, min. 37), Gavi, Gündogan, Lamine Yamal (Oriol Romeu, min. 82), Lewandowski and Joao Félix (Ferran Torres, min. 72). 1 – 0 Seville Nyland, Juanlu (Navas, min. 82), Badé, Sergio Ramos, Pedrosa (Suso, min. 82), Sow (Fernando, min. 66), Jordán, Ocampos, Rakitic, Lukebakio (Acuña, min. 75) and Lamela (Mariano, min. 75). See also Love in the Perdiguera Goal:

1-0: min. 76, Sergio Ramos, own goal.

Referee:

Ortiz Arias (Madrid). He cautioned Cancelo, Juanlu, Lamela, Badé and Gündogan.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the eighth day of the League, played at the Lluis Companys in front of 41,116 spectators.

After the restart, Barça kept making mistakes. The blaugranas tried to open the melon by all means. Balde and Cancelo joined in constantly, Joao Félix wanted more and more ball and the entry of Fermín for Raphinha did not seem out of place. The young youth squad was another link with the forwards and contributed to the champion’s best minutes against a Sevilla forced to back down. Lewandowski ran into Juanlu when the first goal was already being scored and Gavi was able to see the goal after a corner kick that went over the crossbar by just a few centimeters.

Barça was growing, but Xavi looked at the scoreboard and grimaced. The culé coach already had practically all the artillery on the pitch and even then he could not dismantle a Sevilla team that with the passing of the minutes believed more in the possibility of getting something positive from its visit to Barcelona. It was then that Xavi burned the ships, bringing on Ferran Torres for Joao Félix. The Valencian came in plugged in, gave his team one more step and from his cross the goal was created that released Lluis Companys’ tension. The ball went to Lamine Yamal, who, with a header, put it behind him and collided with Sergio Ramos, who was passing by and ended up scoring in his own goal to the delirium of the fans, the culé, who had been waiting for him for 76 minutes. It was the culmination of a night of ‘déjà vu’, back to the Unocerism of last year.