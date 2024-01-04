Thursday, January 4, 2024, 9:48 p.m.



| Updated 9:54 p.m.

After Sevilla's defeat against Athletic (0-2), Sergio Ramos exploded in the middle of an interview on the field against a fan who was shouting at him from the Sánchez Pizjuán stands. «Have a little respect, we are talking. Have a little respect for the people and the shield. Respect people. “We're talking,” the Sevillian defender said very angrily to the fan who was reproaching him.

“Respect the people and shut up now, go on!” Ramos shouted at the fan, demonstrating the tension that exists in the Seville club and the bad moment that the team now led by Quique Sánchez Flores is going through.

Sergio Ramos was attending to the DAZN microphone at the foot of the field when he interrupted his response to censure the fan's attitude. “You have to put up with everything, but hey…”, the Camas center-back summarized immediately afterwards in front of television in the post-match interview. Sergio Ramos started against Athletic in central defense and wore the captain's armband for Sevilla as Ivan Rakitic was not in the eleven.