Sergio Ramos has a special nose for big games, and when it comes to the Champions League he does not fail in his appointment with the goal. The defender put his team ahead in the 24th minute with a pass from Rakitic, but the expulsion of Lucas Ocampos condemned them and PSV came back to take the game 2-3. Although it is tough for Sevilla to be eliminated from the 2023/24 Champions League, Sergio Ramos makes history and equals two historic defenders.
His goal against PSV was number 16 in his personal tally in the Champions League, which is enough for him to equal the already former footballers Roberto Carlos and Gerard Piqué. Ramos thus opens his account in the top European competition with Sevilla, although they no longer have the chance to qualify for the elimination phase.
Sergio Ramos has won the Champions League four times, making him one of those who has won the ‘orejona’ the most times and one of the most influential defenders in these finals. Apart from the goal in Lisbon in 2013/14 with which Real Madrid would win its tenth Champions League, the Andalusian scored the goal that would take Real Madrid to the top of Europe also in the 2015/16 season, both times against Atlético de Madrid.
In just over 12,400 minutes that he has played in the Champions League, Sergio Ramos has already scored 16 goals and has provided 10 goal assists, thus leaving a balance of one goal contribution every 5 games or so. Obviously, the team with which he has scored the most goals in the Champions League is Real Madrid, where he has played 16 seasons and scored 101 goals. On the other hand, his short spell at PSG passed without pain or glory in this section, since he played 8 Champions League games and was unable to contribute offensively in any of them.
#Sergio #Ramos #equals #Roberto #Carlos #Gerard #Piqué #great #Champions #League #record