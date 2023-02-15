Sergio Ramos enrages: violent attack on a photographer

Sergio Ramos was the protagonist this Tuesday in the match that the psg they lost against Bayern Munich, 0-1, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Ramos’s wrath

Sergio Ramos, PSG player.

When the footballers of the Parisian team came to greet their fans, despite the defeat, several photographers came to record the scene, but some inadvertently bothered the Spanish footballer, who reacted angrily.

First it was a photographer who was walking backwards and collided with the defender; then he bumped into a second photographer, whom he pushed defiantly away.

The video, captured by fans, went viral on social networks and has generated many comments about the player’s attitude.

😳 Sergio Ramos loses his temper! 📸 As soon as the game was over, Ramos was in an area full of photographers and while they were doing their job, the player felt annoyed and ended up pushing one of them pic.twitter.com/tR5ziGx5mR – Sports World (@sportsworld) February 15, 2023

Regarding the match, the Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos acknowledged that they lacked personality in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich (0-1)

“In the first part we went out to wait for them, in the second we had more spaces. The result is bad because we have not been able to take advantage of the support of our public,” he said.

“We have lacked personality with the ball, we have to learn, we must not settle for this. An exciting return awaits us in which we have to give our lives,” he added.

SPORTS

More sports news