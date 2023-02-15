Thursday, February 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sergio Ramos enrages: violent attack on a photographer

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Sergio Ramos enrages: violent attack on a photographer


close

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos pushes the photographer.

Sergio Ramos pushes the photographer.

The PSG footballer despaired of the presence of photojournalists.

Sergio Ramos was the protagonist this Tuesday in the match that the psg they lost against Bayern Munich, 0-1, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Ramos’s wrath

Sergio Ramos, PSG player.

When the footballers of the Parisian team came to greet their fans, despite the defeat, several photographers came to record the scene, but some inadvertently bothered the Spanish footballer, who reacted angrily.

See also  America has a great squad to be one of the favorites for the 2022 Opening title

First it was a photographer who was walking backwards and collided with the defender; then he bumped into a second photographer, whom he pushed defiantly away.

The video, captured by fans, went viral on social networks and has generated many comments about the player’s attitude.

Regarding the match, the Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos acknowledged that they lacked personality in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich (0-1)

“In the first part we went out to wait for them, in the second we had more spaces. The result is bad because we have not been able to take advantage of the support of our public,” he said.

“We have lacked personality with the ball, we have to learn, we must not settle for this. An exciting return awaits us in which we have to give our lives,” he added.

See also  Leo Messi's statistics with PSG before receiving Real Madrid in the Champions League

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Sergio #Ramos #enrages #violent #attack #photographer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Last of Us HBO, the word zombie was banned on the set

The Last of Us HBO, the word zombie was banned on the set

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result