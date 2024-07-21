The Colombian singer Karol G culminated the mega concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, the legendary stadium of real Madrid hosted four performances by the urban music artist.

According to the criteria of

Karol G He was the star of the show a few days ago after singing the musical notes of the Colombian National Anthem in the grand final of the Copa América, in which the National Team lost by the narrowest of margins with a goal by Lautaro Martínez in extra time.

The paisa sang the Colombian anthem. Photo:Instagram @daniel.chitiva / X: @updatecharts Share

Karol G shined in Madrid

The Colombian artist generated a lot of expectation in Spain with its four mega concerts that promise a show like few others in an amphitheater designed to celebrate world-class events, thanks to the cutting-edge technology it offers.

The grass of the stadium Santiago Bernabeu It works on removable panels that are stored underground, which means that it is not damaged by the thousands of people who step on the stage.

One of those who did not miss Karol G’s mega concert was the Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, who is currently enjoying his last days with little football rhythm before the start of the long European season.

The concert tour has been a worldwide success. Photo:Instagram @karolg Share

Ramos sings ‘Bichota’

The centre-back attended what was his home for more than a decade, but he did so as a spectator. Ramos He was seen very excited in a box at the Bernabéu enjoying the concert of Karol G.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Spaniard is seen with a drink in his hand dancing and singing at the top of his lungs to Karol G’s song ‘Bichota’. The Spanish center back looked at his friend’s cell phone camera and began to sing the lyrics of the global hit.

The strange thing about the image is that, apparently, Sergio Ramos He would have attended the incredible concert of the ‘BIchota’ with a group of friends and without the company of his wife Pilar Rubio.

Sergio Ramos during one of the collections. Photo:EFE Share

Colombian singer Karol G kicked off the mega concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, the legendary Real Madrid stadium hosting four performances by the urban music artist.

SPORTS