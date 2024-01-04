There was anger at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. The year began with a defeat against Athletic in which Sevilla was inferior to its rival. The nerves were reflected in the stands, who insulted the players at the conclusion of the match, also asking for the resignation of the members of the board of directors. The most striking event occurred right after the match, when Sergio Ramos was interviewed on the field. The Sevilla captain confronted a fan in the middle of an interview. “Have a little respect, we're talking. Respect the people and the shield, what are we talking about. Respect people and shut up now,” the defender said very angrily to a fan who was reproaching him from the stands of the Sevilla stadium.

Later, calmer, the camero even came to understand the anger of the fans in the interview given to DAZN. “We suffer it more than anyone else. We must know the shield we carry on our chest. People view football as a way of life. You have to endure and be patient, there is no other option,” admitted the world champion.

“After the victory in Granada we wanted to take a step forward, but that was not the case. First game at home, it was a very good opportunity to leave everything behind. It hasn't been like that. We knew he was going to be a difficult opponent, his game is very defined. The situation ends up being desperate, but we have no choice but to show our faces,” Sergio Ramos concluded.

“We have to recover many players and reinforcements will have to come because Sevilla needs it. We must recover and be patient because this is a process and it will not be easy to get out of it,” highlighted, for his part, Quique Sánchez Flores, who was making his debut on the Sevilla bench at home. “I understand the whistles of the fans. The stands get tired and express themselves. He expresses how he feels. Let him take our side. We are sick, we are bad. You have to be patient. You have to be prepared. We have a team with many needs, we choose from what is available,” added the coach. “We have 16 points, it is very little. I think this squad has a much higher level to get more points, but we have a lot of problems,” concluded the Sevilla coach.

“Athletic's objective is the Cup match on Sunday in Eibar and then start the second round well. It's good and we are happy, but we have to be ambitious and see how far we can go, but always with our feet on the ground, because we have to fight hard to win each game,” said Ernesto Valverde, coach of this Athletic team that has fully in the fight for the Champions League and has not lost a game since last October 22, when they lost 1-0 against Barcelona. Athletic, furthermore, with these 38 points, has achieved the best score in a first round since the last year it won the League in the 83-84 season.

