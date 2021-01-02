The renovation of Sergio Ramos this taking more time than expected because Real Madrid is going to propose a new salary cut to the staff to correct the impact of the pandemic and balance your budget, which had to be adjusted downwards by 300 million euros. This cut will affect the new contracts. It does not seem coherent to ask for a global effort from the dressing room while exceptions are made with higher offers. He club try that the players, and especially his captain, understand and set an example, in the assurance that Madrid will be generous when the lean cows of the pandemic pass.

But then there is the wish, understandable, of Sergio Ramos to get the better conditions in which it may be the last big contract of his career. Sergio has understood that it is difficult for the club to move its position, at least in a sensible and it’s up to you to decide. Something similar happened with Cristiano Ronaldo, that after paying 23 million euros to the Treasury, presented before Florentino Pérez with a Juventus offer for 50% more than what he earned then in Madrid. The consequence was that he was fired with honors and a hundred million earned from his sale to the Turin team.

Ramos is now free to negotiate his signing for another club, the same as Madrid to find him a replacement. But that is not yet in the will of the player or the club. Sergio’s desire is to continue at Real Madrid. The club also wants to retain its captain. But you have to adjust the numbers, that’s the crux of the matter. And the numbers have two limits: the rule of annual renewal for those over 30 years old (Sergio Ramos will turn 35 in March and in his last renovation he already broke that barrier widely) and the 13 million of his current tab. Positions are still far apart, but not as far as before Christmas. Nothing is certain yet. Those who took the renewal for granted ventured, those who already take the break for granted are prophets. The coin is still in the air.

But, just in case, the market offers some good possibilities. Two centrals who like in Chamartín end their contract in June: Alaba and Èric García, who has been linked to Barcelona but that he has no firm agreement with any of the presidential candidates. Madrid too can start negotiating with both now, or do it with Villarreal for another central of your choice, Pau Torres. If you have not done it yet, it is because you wait a sign from Ramos. But on the other hand, Sergio Ramos himself can do the same with PSG, if Leonardo’s alleged offer is consolidated, which begins to seem complicated, or others of equal importance appear in the clubs of the ‘Champions zone’ , not in the golden retreats of the Middle East … or China.