The season is still crooked for Sergio Ramos. Real Madrid have announced that their captain suffers a muscle injury to the inner calf of the left leg And the footballer himself has ruled out that he may be available for the Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool and for the momentous April 10 classic at the Alfredo Di Stéfano.

«After the tests carried out today on our captain Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the internal twin of his left leg. Pending evolution “, reads the medical report released by the Chamartín club this Thursday, shortly after the central exercised inside the facilities and triggered the alarms.

Minutes later, the Sevillian defender revealed on his Instagram account the way in which that injury occurred at the end of the match he played on Wednesday with the Spanish team against Kosovo at the La Cartuja stadium. «Yesterday, after the game, I was training on the pitch and I noticed a puncture in my left calf. Today I have been tested and it has been confirmed that I have a muscle injury, “highlights the camero, who jumped onto the grass in the 85th minute of the clash against the Balkan team and added his 180th international match, four of the world record that it shows the Egyptian Ahmed Hassan.

Completed that testimonial participation in the stake corresponding to the third day of the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar, Sergio Ramos stayed stretching with other teammates and it was then that he felt a pain that raised the alarm. «If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these demanding games in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy that you transmit to me on the pitch. I can do nothing but speak frankly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul, “adds the defender in reference to the vital confrontations that await Real Madrid in this month of April that their captain will spend again at the dry dock.

Because the whites will retake the pulse for the League on Saturday against Eibar before facing a decisive week in which they will first host Liverpool on Tuesday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, a match corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and four days later they will face Barça on the same stage, an appointment corresponding to the thirty-first match League. They will then travel to Liverpool to face Jürgen Klopp’s team at Anfield on April 14. Getafe, Cádiz and Betis will be their next opponents in the League and by the end of the month the semifinals of the Champions League are set, in which the whites dream of being.

A path that Sergio Ramos will have to see on television, it could be about a month off, thus prolonging the ordeal that began at the beginning of February with his knee operation. “The truth is that I have been a pretty tough few weeks. An intervention is always a sporting and emotional break. Luckily, for a few days now I have been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck also plays a role “, explains the center-back when recounting the new setback suffered in a campaign that could be the last dressed in white, in case you do not reach an agreement to renew the contract that expires on June 30.

Sergio Ramos, what returned to the pitch on March 13 against Elche after missing ten games with Real Madrid due to his intervention in the meniscus in his left knee, he also played 64 minutes in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta, but did not travel to Vigo to face Celta for Caution, in the last duel of the whites before the international break. Summoned by Luis Enrique, he completed 45 minutes against Greece, watched the match against Georgia from the stands and was again a substitute against Kosovo, a clash in which he only participated in the last five minutes.

His discharge complicates Zidane’s plans, which will continue to pull Nacho Fernández as Raphael Varane’s partner in the back axis while the Real Madrid captain recovers from his calf injury.