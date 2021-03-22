The National Team focused on a single Madrid player, which is still a rarity. The chosen one, you know, is the captain Sergio Ramos. The truth is that the way Isco and Asensio were, frequent in La Roja, they cannot complain much. Maybe Nacho and Lucas Vázquez, who are doing very well, but Luis Enrique preferred Porro’s surprise. Sergio Ramos is there, and that he missed the last Madrid game. But his absence was not due to a relapse of the knee, but to a blow to the tibia. Between now and Thursday, when Greece plays in Granada, it may be. Then it will be Georgia in Tbilisi, on Sunday, and Kosovo the following Wednesday in Seville.

Sergio will want to play all three, because he is on the hunt for the high honor of becoming the most international footballer in history. He goes for 178 and the record is held by the Egyptian Ahmed Hassan, who is no longer in the race, at 184. That record is a goal that Sergio Ramos has between eyebrows and of course he already has it at hand. You don’t need complete games, not even half games, just a little while, and it has already been seen that Luis Enrique is sensitive to that and wants to help him. Let no one be scandalized, because the others who got so high were also helped. And that he achieves it will be a bell of glory for the National Team and also for Madrid.

While pursuing that longing, he continues to play his poker with Florentino. Around its renovation a debate has been mounted by interposed persons because they do not say a peep but they do slip their point of view into the ears of friends. Sergio Ramos would like two years without a discount. Florentino would offer him one plus one with a 10% discount. Time passes between bluffing: what if PSG here, what if Alaba or Pau Torres over there … Sergio Ramos already twisted Florentino’s hand in the previous renovation, taking advantage of the fact that Casillas had just left and the two at the same time it would have been too much. Florentino does not forget such a thing. I can’t imagine it giving in.