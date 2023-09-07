The queues of Sevilla fans circled the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and the stadium was a party for Sergio Ramos’s return to his home 18 years later. An exaltation of sevillismo and love for colors that Ramos himself, excited, also expressed at the press conference for his presentation. The world champion did not shy away from any topic. Impeccably dressed and in front of Pilar Rubio, his wife, his four children and his entire family, Sergio Ramos was yet another Sevilla fan. “To be here now is to close a bond since I left in 2005. I left as a child and now I am here in front of my children. It is an unforgettable day”, highlighted the new Sevilla player.

The event was attended by Jesús Navas and Iván Rakitic, two footballers who returned to Sevilla and managed to win titles with the Andalusian club. “I don’t want to die without winning a title with Sevilla. And why not the League or the Champions League? The first thing to do is have a winning mentality and believe. And I believe and I move through challenges”, clarified the new Sevilla player. “Mendilibar has asked me to be one more. He is a coach of those of yesteryear, with him there are no half measures”, said Ramos, also supported by Joaquín Caparrós, the coach who made him debut in the First Division in the 2003-04 season at the age of 17 and Pablo Blanco, the coordinator of the Sevilla youth academy that made him succeed in football by making him see that he had to play as a right-back rather than a center-back.

Another of the aspects that Ramos referred to was the Rubiales issue: “It is a very sensitive issue, but Luis Rubiales has behaved unacceptably as president of the Federation. He was wrong and instead of talking about Rubiales we should take the opportunity to congratulate the women’s soccer team for being world champions. That’s what we have to talk about. I give you my most sincere congratulations. I hope that Spanish football has the representatives it deserves”.

In the same way, the center-back did not close the doors to a possible return to the national team, which is currently facing two qualifying matches for Euro 2024. “Well, a year ago I made a decision because football is not just football, but if the circumstances arise we will see. You already know that representing my country means a lot to me,” said Ramos.

Happy and excited, Sergio Ramos remembered Antonio Puerta, his teammate who died in 2007, to whom he promised that one day he would return to Sevilla. He also remembered his grandfather, who made him a Sevilla player, and had words of great affection for the Sevilla fans, to whom he once again apologized for the gestures he had towards a sector during the Seville-Madrid dispute in January 2017. “I already apologized and I’ll do it again,” he said, also sending a message about his return to the Santiago Bernabéu. “I have spent half my life in Seville and another half my life in Madrid. With a divided heart, I hope they receive me at the Bernabéu with the same affection that I have for them, ”he explained.

While the leaders of Sevilla, led by President José Castro, apologized to Sergio Ramos himself for doubting his incorporation into the team throughout the summer, thousands of fans took over what will be Ramos’ new home 18 years later. A party that Sevillism will take time to forget. The club, which initially did not contemplate a presentation with the Sánchez Pizjuán open to its fans, had no choice but to rectify before the dimension of a star such as Sergio Ramos. “If someone whistles at me, let it be soon. I want to face the challenge of Sevillism as soon as possible”, the world champion told the Sevilla officials.

