Sergio Ramos has always been a very controversial player who is always in the eye of the storm when the game gets out of hand, in short, when he loses, the true Spanish beast comes out.

This was what happened in PSG’s first leg of the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, where the Spanish defender pushed a photographer and this caused a shower of harsh criticism.

The global media ate alive Sergio Ramos after this embarrassing act before a colleague of his profession who only did his job at the playing field level on Tuesday.

In France, ‘RMC Sports‘ It stands out today that Sergio Ramos later apologized to the photographer for his push, stressing that he did it on his own initiative and without requiring advice from the Parisian entity.

Now before this, Sergio Ramos hopes to change his attitude quickly to be able to correct those actions that do not leave anything good for his image as a player and as part of the team psg.

The Spanish defender returns to action this Sunday, February 18, against LOSC in Ligue 1, an opportunity for Sergio Ramos to vindicate himself against the bad image he gave at the start of the week in the Champions League.