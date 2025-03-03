The former Sevillist Sergio Ramos It has taken little to be released as a scorer in Mexico in his new football adventure in the ranks of RAyados de Monterrey. The camero, who spent six months without a team after finishing his second stage in the Seville FCHe participated with a bit in the victory of his team 4-2 over Santos this Sunday at the BBVA stadium in the match that closed the tenth day of the 2025 Clausura Tournament of Mexican football.

The clash had left the break with 1-1, thanks to Aldo López’s goals for the ‘warriors’ of Santos and the Argentine Germán Berterame for the locals. Already in the second period, Sergio Ramos got 2-1 for the ‘Rayados’ at 57 minutes when he was launched in the area To head a service that former Boopic Sergio Canales sent him From the right of the area.

Santos would tie 2-2 in 64 through Chilean Bruno Barticciotto, although in the final section, Sergio Canales and Gerardo Arteaga sealed the final victory for the whole of the whole Sergio Ramos. With this result, Monterrey reached 15 points and is ninth in the table.

Sergio Ramos communicated in mid -June 2024 Seville FC that he would not continue in the club after having fulfilled his dream of returning to the team where he formed as a player and reached absolute internationality. Ramos played 37 games in the season 2023-24, with a total of 3,301 minutes and 7 goals to his credit. Last February he accepted the offer to play Rayados de Monterrey again.