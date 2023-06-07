The advice of the former Blancos on the possible transfer of the Englishman from Tottenham to Real.

Also Sergio Ramos cannot avoid giving an opinion on the possible transfer of Harry Kane from the Tottenham to the real Madrid . The former historical defender of the Blancoswho announced his farewell from Paris Saint-Germain in the past few hours, had his say on the potential purchase of the English striker by the Spanish.

To the Mirrors, Ramos he said: “My advice to any player is not to turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid – they are a special club that knows how to win.” Then on the centre-forward: “He (Kane ed) has an incredible physical presence, you can’t score as many goals as him in the Premier League and not be able to play even on the physical side of the game. But he’s also able to make a difference on a technical level during matches and I don’t think this aspect is talked about enough. He is a great striker but also a great footballer in general.”