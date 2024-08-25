Earlier this week, the Colombian Academy of Language welcomed its newest member, but this time it was not an appointment like the others. The new corresponding member is a writer born in Nicaragua and living in Spain; he has the honor of having suffered for years the infamous persecution of the Daniel Ortega regime, which not long ago revoked his Nicaraguan nationality. By that time, Sergio Ramírez was already exiled in Madrid: he had escaped his country after learning that the regime had plans to arrest him as it has arrested so many opponents or critics, sentencing them on fabricated charges and corrupt judges in mock trials. So Sergio Ramírez was forced, in his eighties, to abandon all his belongings – his house, his dogs, his books collected throughout a lifetime as a reader and novelist – and start a new life with his wife elsewhere.

When the dictatorship in his country stripped Sergio Ramírez of his Nicaraguan nationality, my country had the profound wisdom of offering him Colombian nationality. (Many countries did the same, because Sergio Ramírez is a man who is loved wherever he goes.) And now, after several months of the strange experience of calling him a compatriot, I can also be glad to share with him the spaces of the Academy of the Language. When he took office as a corresponding member —with a beautiful speech about that novel that has made us all talk during this year of anniversaries: The maelstrom– I had the pleasure of saying a few words to welcome him. I did so on behalf of the Academy, as did other more authoritative people before and after, but also on my own behalf: not only because of the affection I have for Sergio, but because of how much I admire his work as a novelist and his place as a public intellectual in the Latin American space.

Sergio Ramírez’s work, I said then and I repeat now, seems extraordinary to me for many reasons, but one of them, very valuable, is his constant search: the insatiable thirst for discovery that his novels have, and that always makes them different from each other. That’s right: Margarita, the sea is beautiful It doesn’t look anything like The fugitiveand Shadows nothing more It doesn’t look anything like Divine punishmentI have had the pleasure of speaking in public with Sergio Ramírez to launch two of his books to the world: Saraa kind of review of a biblical episode that José Saramago could have written, and Nobody cries for me anymoreone of the investigations in the series of that wonderful and always frustrated detective who has one of the best names in Latin American fiction: Dolores Morales. The brutal contrast between the two novels is a perfect metaphor for Sergio Ramírez’s world, since it is not only that there are no common chronologies or scenarios between them, but there are not even literary strategies that resemble each other.

Sergio Ramírez’s fictions can be police or postmodern, of comic and picaresque lineage or inscribed in the most arduous tradition of realism, but they always illuminate the spaces of our shared history and our common past. His work has put us for decades in front of the uncomfortable mirror of what we are, and he has always done so with a lucid gaze, with literary daring and with something that I can only call civil courage: it does not matter if it is about the life of Rubén Darío or the stories of Christianity or the violence of the Ortega regime framed in a police plot. This is what happens in Tongolele didn’t know how to dancea novel that was published in the Hispanic world three years ago, and that was so uncomfortable that the Ortega regime tried to prevent its entry into Nicaragua with ridiculous tricks. The novel reminded many of us how political literature can still be made without concessions to propaganda or pamphlets or cheap pedagogy.

And he reminded us, too, of the validity of what Aleksander Solzhenitsyn once said: that for a country to have a great writer is like having a second government. That is why some countries do not like great writers: only minor writers. Today, the Ortega regime has perfectly understood the risk it runs with the figure of Sergio Ramírez: see the withdrawal of his nationality, the threat of arrest, the trumped-up charges and the launching against a single person of the entire repressive apparatus of its tropical Stalinism. None of this has, of course, silenced Sergio Ramírez’s uncomfortable novels. None of this has silenced his critical voice either. When he won the Cervantes Prize, he dedicated several minutes of his speech to remembering the young people killed by Ortega’s repressive forces during the 2018 protests. Three years later, the arrest warrant was issued against him that forced him into exile; Two years after his exile, and violating all the principles of the Constitution, international laws and mere humanity, Ortega ordered his citizenship to be revoked.

But the true homeland of a writer is his language, and the language of Sergio Ramírez, this Spanish that we Latin Americans share but that also distinguishes us, is the terrain where we find ourselves today. Spanish, our common homeland, was one language before and another after Darío’s verses; but whenever one wants to turn Darío into a purist of the language, one must remember that his most fertile discovery was precisely contamination: bringing the rhythms and figures of French poetry into Spanish, just as centuries before Garcilaso de la Vega imported the forms of Petrarch’s sonnet from Italian, and just as Borges, years later, would adapt the rhythms and structures and even the syntax of the English language for the use of his own ear. Thus, through these porosities, our literary language has been enriched, that of Sergio Ramírez and ours as well: that of the Colombians who today welcome him to this academy.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

But I digress. What I want to remember is that space of our shared culture and our common language that Carlos Fuentes memorably called “The territory of La Mancha.” It is a territory that is discovered and built every day, that we are mapping with our novels and our stories and our poems, The maelstromthe novel that Sergio Ramírez spoke about, The golden horsethe novel that Sergio Ramírez published a few months ago. His literary work enriches our tradition, which is already enormously rich; and his arrival at our Academy honors and favors it, and we hope that he will continue to do so for many more years.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez is a writer.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.