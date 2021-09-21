The writer Sergio Ramírez in an image from April 2019. JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

No one has ever known better than tyrants how powerful the word is. Despite the testimony of the centuries, however, none seem to have learned that writer’s raids and book fires cannot forever prevent their downfall.

Once again we see today in our part of the world the ridicule to which those who, obfuscated by power, propose to silence the protest, the denunciation of oppressive barbarism or the effusions of solidarity towards the outcasts are exposed.

Despite this, the essential futility that the desire for absolute power entails, at all times the source of the most inhumane excesses, runs over and persecutes and imprisons without fainting in our America.

Every dawn brings news of the progress of tyrannies on the continent and of the confusion and apparent impotence of the Democrats to confront the despotisms of the left and right. The pandemic, in itself a murderous calamity, has provided new opportunities for the genius of continental corruption and has made it possible for authoritarian demagogy, made a government or a government project, to gain ground.

And in these there appears a book, a new novel by Sergio Ramírez so wisely concocted, so insidious and mobilizing, I’ll say, that wins in a few days a major prize of letters: the grotesque tyrant who oppresses Nicaragua prohibits its circulation and dictates an arrest warrant to its author, already winner of an Alfagura and a Cervantes, without managing to subtract a single reader. On the contrary, those who have not followed the vital curve of Commissioner Dolores Morales now, after reading it, will run to devour the entire trilogy.

Of the many excellencies of this work, two achievements captivate me greatly. One of them is the innovative twist that Ramírez prints on the resources of the crime novel to tell, interpreting it, the unique wave of citizen discontent that has swept our continent for several years.

I remember that on the occasion of the Santiago violence that in 2019 surprised the pundits of political science, followed almost immediately by those of Bogotá and, later, those of Lima, Nicaragua had already been shaken by the boldness and dedication with which the youth of that country defied the murderous fury of the Ortega Murillos. The number of victims is estimated at 400.

A year earlier, in 2017, Nicolás Maduro resumed the 2014 street killings in Venezuela. I imagine that Tongolele did not know how to dance It was already in the process of production when the events of July 11 in Cuba left analysts naked for a moment.

The motives for each insurgency are manifold, and observers have already made academic distinctions between extreme poverty and inequality. Certainly, Sergio Ramírez, a novelist, had these notions in mind, but his art displays in today’s Nicaragua the long-standing rivalry of two former Sandinista revolutionaries of the 1970s, one of them turned into Ortega’s henchman and the other into a sympathetic skeptic. at a distance with the martyrs and knows how to go “from his heart to his affairs.”

As we read, the action makes clear what Ramírez has formulated in statements and articles: the Latin American hour is that of the combat between tyranny and democracy “without adjectives”, as Enrique Krauze has argued so well.

Another fascination exerted on me Tongolele did not know how to dance and it is his mystery, the ineffable gift that enlivens in every great novel. This third installment of the life and opinions of Commissioner Dolores Morales triumphs, precisely, it seems to me, because it does not propose explain Nicaragua, and what if he explains it !, but primarily to delve, as a racial novelist should be, in the character of one of the most tortuously truthful characters in Latin American novels: the beloved ex-guerrilla to whom the accidents of more than half a century they have filled with what Valle-Inclán would have called “disillusioned wisdom.” And with whom one, reader, would like to become more and more intimate.

