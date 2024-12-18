Social networks have been the window that Sergio Peris-Mencheta has used to tell about his serious health problems and the bone marrow transplant he had to undergo to counteract the leukemia he was diagnosed with.

Now, in his storiesthe actor publishes a revealing image, on what looks like a train, with his pet and a legend: Madrid, here we come.

That is to say, having overcome the hardest year of his life, with a fatal diagnosis, a more than harsh treatment and a bone marrow transplant that has taken him from weakness to euphoria depending on the day, The actor seems to have one foot in Spain from California.

Peris Mencheta and her pet. INSTAGRAM

The actor has followed the entire evolution of his illness in the US, where he has lived for years with his wife, Marta Solaz, and her two children, Olmo and Río.

During these long months, Sergio has told of his progressive recoveryalso the worst moments, the premieres that his plays have had in Spain and that he has experienced from a distance, important visits received…





Along with a photo of Marisa ParedesPeris-Mencheta puts a light of hope on her Instagram by including the aforementioned image in what seems like an imminent return home.