It’s Thursday night in Spain and, over the phone, he can be heard in a firm voice and in an almost full mood. The theatre director Sergio Peris-Mencheta, diagnosed with leukaemia last January and undergoing a bone marrow transplant, has just attended the Madrid premiere of his play, virtually from Los Angeles. 14.4, A gripping first-person account of a Moroccan boy who, at the age of nine, arrived in Spain hidden in a truck. Wearing 3D glasses, Peris-Mencheta (Madrid, 49 years old) had the sensation of sitting in the audience at the Naves del Matadero in Madrid and enjoying the applause with his entire team. “You’ve got me on a high. I’m in a moment of very high vibration, in total plenitude. By mid-afternoon, I’ll be melting away. I know it,” says the playwright in an interview in which he goes into the emotions and profound changes that this journey into the abyss and fears has caused him, but also into the meaning of his life and his creations. “I’m in the hardest moment of my life, but also the most beautiful. Theatre helps me to heal,” says this man who shows off bomb-proof energy. 14.4 has started with all tickets sold out until the last day of the performance, next July 28.

14.4a title that refers to the number of kilometers that separate Spain from Morocco at its narrowest stretch, is a personal endeavor of Peris-Mencheta since she met Ahmed Younoussi in 2009 during the filming of Metropolis Ferrya short film by Juan Gautier. It was during breaks in the shoot that Younossi, then a 17-year-old teenager, who arrived accompanied by his social educator and legal guardian in Spain, Borja Valcárcel, told Peris-Mencheta about all the atrocities he had suffered since he was born in Ksar el Kebir (Morocco): a childhood of beatings, poverty and hunger, running away from home at the age of six, the three years he spent living on the streets in Tangier and his attempts – only at the age of eight he succeeded – to reach Europe. “One day we will bring your life to the stage,” Peris-Mencheta promised him. A promise kept, although with the regret that Borja Valcárcel, who died a few years ago from cancer, was not able to enjoy it.

Sergio Peris Mencheta, at the Abbey Theatre in June 2023. Jaime Villanueva

“It is a story that does not tell all the real atrocities that Ahmed has suffered. It is the story of a fortunate adult Spaniard, who today lives in Cerro de los Ángeles, in Madrid, who has a truck, who managed to get to Spain 26 years ago, and who remembers from the present of a Westerner the child he was. It is absolutely shocking, but there is not even a hint of paternalism. That was one of the commitments made,” says Peris-Mencheta, who sought out his partner and friend Juan Diego Botto, with whom he has already made two great theatrical successes: An invisible piece of this world and A moonless night“When I write, I get very cheesy and overly poetic, so I called Botto to give the text the tone we were looking for,” he adds.

The journey to this ship at the Matadero has been fraught with difficulties. In fact, it was on the verge of shipwreck. It was last January, when Sergio Peris-Mencheta was given the news that he was suffering from a very serious illness, leukaemia. He was in Los Angeles with his wife and two children. “It’s been a very hard journey. Today you caught me in a good moment, but I spend the day lying down with a hydration drip in my arm,” he says from his home, where he arrived at the end of last month. He was hospitalised for 15 days in January and, after a period of chemotherapy at home, he had to be admitted again to undergo a bone marrow transplant. A bone marrow donated by his only brother. “I have been incredibly lucky that my only brother was compatible with me. Two litres of bone marrow that my brother took out and that he gave me so generously. It is clear that I am alive thanks to him,” he says excitedly.

The doubts that his partner from the Barco Pirata production company, Nuria Cruz Moreno, had were immediately dispelled by the drive and energy of Peris-Mencheta. “My answer was to go ahead, because it was also the way to distract myself from the illness, to not be obsessed with an illness like this, with the physical and emotional trauma that it entails, and not to be thinking all day about the possibility that you might die,” he says. And so the time came for rehearsals via the internet and with three cameras focused on the actor, sometimes from the hospital bed, other times from the corridors of the centre, always hooked up to a drip, in which some days he held on longer and others he couldn’t. Everyone on the team was much more worried than he was. “At the point I was at, I didn’t have much to lose. I realised that when I started talking about theatre and doing theatre, my vital energy rose and I became the Sergio of always,” he explains.

And if that were not enough, he also embarked on the making of a documentary with his wife, Marta, the first of his professional career, about the healing and creative process he is undergoing, with the production company El Terrat, owned by Andreu Buenafuente. “I realize that, thanks to the documentary, when I’m filming a scene in which the radiologist tells me what she’s going to do to me and what the side effects of that radiation are, there’s a part of me that I call Sergito, who is the one who hears that terrible news, and another part that is Sergio, the director, who thinks about what’s good for the documentary, like the so-called hero having to face certain dragons. It’s also allowed me to look at myself in a way that’s far from compassion.”

He doesn’t seem to want to stop talking. “I can, I can,” he warns when the journalist hesitates. “The illness has made me love myself more. I have never loved myself so much. It’s been the hardest year, but without a doubt the most beautiful, in relation to myself, to my wife and children, to life, to art and to what theatre means to me. Directing theatre gives me life. I direct out of a vital need like breathing, drinking or sleeping. I have recognised myself as a person with enormous creativity,” says the man who has 25 projects to carry out on his computer, including one about the Auschwitz extermination camp.

He does not hide his concern about the rise of the extreme right in Europe and the problems that migrants continue to suffer — “The Popular Party has aligned itself with the theses of Vox” — and wants to believe that it is a cyclical moment, as in the United States or France itself, “the cradle of freedoms”. “The fight of those of us who are dedicated to the theater will be the same as always, in talking about the human being and touching people’s hearts. The theater has a great transformative power, but a very small loudspeaker. When one went in to see A moonless night, He was moved, regardless of his party or ideology. I remember the applause in Valencia from the then PP spokesman, Esteban González Pons, at the end of the play. An invisible piece of this world“, says.

Stage in the United States

Before hanging up this long call, the director wants to address the criticism he has heard for being treated in a private hospital in the United States. When he was diagnosed with leukemia, he packed his bags and bought tickets to travel to Madrid, after contacting the hospital in La Paz. He wanted to undergo his treatment in Spain, but the day before his trip he had to be admitted for kidney colic and they would not let him leave the hospital in Los Angeles. “I am lucky to belong to the Actors Guild here, whose medical insurance is the best there is in the United States. I have everything covered. I am in a very expensive hospital. I estimate that the treatment I am receiving is surely over two million dollars, but, mind you, it is the same as it would have cost in Spain. We do not know how to value the luck we have. I have gone through this ordeal here because I had no other choice. There is no better Spanish public health system for a treatment like this,” he says.

The conversation ends with football and his follow-up of the Spanish national team – “Here in Los Angeles, I have seen matches that I would never have seen in my life” – and the future. “The other day I was telling my friend Javier Bardem that if I get out of this, I should have a rum and coke, even though I don’t drink. I have so many projects, so much desire to live life, much more than before. I have realised that before the illness I was more unhappy. This learning, with everything that it entails because you can never forget leukaemia, has taught me to grab life with more strength. As soon as I get better, I am going to take on the world.”

