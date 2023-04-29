Mexican Sergio Perez, from Red Bull, won the rapid race of the Azerbaijan GP this Saturday morning (29).

The podium was completed by Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. In the fast race the points are distributed as follows:

+ Mega-Sena can pay up to BRL 60 million in this Saturday’s draw

1st – 8 points

2nd – 7 points

3rd – 6 points

4th – 5 points

5th – 4 points

6th – 3 points

7th – 2 points

8th – 1 point

The event has a different format in 2023, as the official training for the formation of the starting grid for Sunday’s race took place last Friday, with the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, on pole.

The race is this Sunday (30) from 8 am.