What? Sergio Perez is not here today? Why? Are they pushing him aside, or is something else going on?

We’re going wild again, Formula 1 has landed in Austria, ready for the ninth win of the season for a Red Bull. And there was already a good chance that that victory would come from Max Verstappen and not from Sergio Perez, but it only seems to be getting bigger.

The sympathetic Mexican is not there today on the first day of the Formula 1 weekend. He will miss the press conference and not show himself anywhere near the circuit at all.

What’s going on then? A plan by Helmut Marko to slowly but surely push Perez aside?

Sergio Perez is not there

Maybe. But that’s not the official story anyway. It says that Sergio Perez is ill and must therefore take as much rest as possible to appear as fresh and fruity as possible at the start of qualifying tomorrow. Yes, because qualifying for Sunday’s race is already tomorrow.

As you may know, Saturday is all about the sprint race. First qualifying and then the actual race. Also nice, but of course it’s really about Sunday. Then you can Max Verstappen take the winner 26 points and that is much more than Saturday’s louzy 8,

Anyway, back to Sergio Perez. What exactly he has has not been disclosed, but we here at the editors think that a certain cheerful Australian might know what’s going on. He may well know what was thrown into Checo’s drink.

We’re not insinuating anything, of course. But it seems like a logical explanation to us…

This article Sergio Perez is not there on the first day of this F1 weekend appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

