There is a world champion in Max’s Mexican stablemate: Sergio Perez will be world champion according to Perez senior.

Racers can often count on support from their families. Not even necessarily because the seniors of the current F1 grid are also racers (although sometimes they are), also because you are of course just very proud of your son. Who can certainly do something about that is Antonio Perez, the father of Sergio.

Number two

With the already pretty dominant looking state of Red Bull many, including rival team bosses, say that RB can already reclaim the title. The logical world champion is with that Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez is a great second fiddle, but it’s MV1 who makes the Red Bull dominance their own. Sergio Perez’s father is sure that will be turned around.

Sergio Perez world champion

The Mexican is certain of his case: Sergio Perez will become world champion. Maybe not right away this year, but according to Perez Sr. we have only seen the cream of the crop when it comes to Sergio. That says Antonio Perez to the Mexican newspaper Esto. Sergio is already something of an F1 veteran with more than 10 years of F1 under his belt, but according to his father a whole new Perez is on the way now that he is with a dominant team. Moreover, it is a promise: Sergio has said since childhood that he will not go back to Mexico without a world title. That sounds like one Rosberg do: suddenly make a fist against the killed first driver of the team and then immediately call it quits. According to Antonio, Sergio’s career has only just begun.

Second Mexican GP

Is Sergio Perez’s father the most objective source? No, not that. Still, Antonio is right about the chances: Sergio Perez theoretically has the makings of a world champion, he just needs to bake a cake. Antonio also says that he is currently working hard to get a second Mexican GP on the calendar. In addition to the current GP of Mexico at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez near Mexico City, Perez Sr. wants to realize a GP of Cancun. He has managed to get a Mexican businessman to show interest and this summer they will see if it is possible. He says the doors of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 were open to this idea and there is about a 60 per cent chance of it happening.

In any case, there is no lack of enthusiasm in the Perez family. Of course, anything can still happen this year, although most people with knowledge of it have already written down the text “Max Verstappen – World Champion 2023” in pencil somewhere.

This article Sergio Perez becomes world champion, according to Perez appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Sergio #Perez #world #champion #Perez