Sergio Perez he was born the January 26, 1990 in Guadalajara, Mexico and started racing in motorsport from a very young age. He made his debut as a racing driver karting in Mexico and achieved several hits nationwide. Subsequently, he moved to Europe to continue his career in Formula 1where he served in Sauber, McLaren, Force India (which later became Racing Point) and above all Red Bull.

Sergio Perez in Red Bull from 2021

Sergio Perez, when he started racing

In 2004, at the age of 14, Sergio Perez started running into the Formula BMW, a series of basic single-seaters. He has achieved good results in this series, winning the third place in the general classification in his first year.

Following his success in Formula BMW, Pérez progressed into the next category, competing in the Formula Renault 2.0 and in Formula 3 Euro Series.

Sergio Pérez in the GP2 Series with the Barwa Addax team

In 2010, at the age of 20, Pérez made his debut in the GP2 Seriesthe official support series of Formula 1. He competed for the team Barwa Addax and achieved good results, finishing second in the general classification behind his teammate Pastor Maldonado.

Sergio Perez in F1

After a successful season in GP2, Pérez was billed as Formula 1 driver for the team Sauber for the 2011 season. So, his debut in Formula 1 took place in Australian Grand Prix on March 27, 2011, at the age of 21.

Sergio Perez scored his first F1 win at the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020

From then on, Pérez continued racing in Formula 1, later moving to the team McLaren in 2013 and then to the team Force India/Racing Point in 2014where he competed until the end of the 2020 season. Since 2021, he has been a driver for Red Bull Racing.

The most important achievements in Sergio Pérez’s career

Sergio Pérez achieved the most important results of his career at the wheel of the Red Bull. Here are some of the most important results he achieved in F1:

Victories in Formula 1: Pérez has had several victories in Formula 1. His first victory came in Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020while running for the team Racing Point. He became the first Mexican driver to win a Formula 1 race since Pedro Rodriguez in 1970. Out of over 240 races he has 6 hitsthe last of which in Azerbaijan in 2023, again with the Red Bull Racing team. Podiums in Formula 1: Pérez achieved 30 podium finishes in his career. He got his first podium in Malaysian Grand Prix in 2012, when he was racing for the Sauber team. Subsequently, he continued to score podiums with the team Force India/Racing Point and, later, with Red Bull Racing. pole position: Pérez took 3 pole positions in his Formula 1 palmarès. He managed to get pole position in the Turkish Grand Prix 2020when he was racing for the Racing Point team. Transfer to Red Bull Racing: After several seasons with the Force India/Racing Point team, Pérez was chosen as Red Bull Racing’s driver for the 2021 season. This opportunity allowed him to drive for one of Formula 1’s top teams and compete for positions at vertex. League points: Throughout his career, Pérez has scored a significant number of championship points, demonstrating consistency in his performance. The best result in the championship that he has achieved so far is third place in 2022. Experience and maturity: Pérez has accumulated a wealth of experience over the years in Formula 1. He has proven himself to be a driver mature and reliablecapable of driving intelligently and achieving solid results even in difficult situations. Ability to handle tires: Pérez is known for his ability to manage the tyres, especially in demanding racing conditions such as racing on hot circuits or races with many laps. This ability of hers has often been advantageous during the tender strategies and allowed him to achieve positive results.

Perez has been a teammate of Max Verstappen at Red Bull since 2022

These are just some of the most important achievements in the career of Sergio Perezwho is the only real challenger this season Max Verstappen to the title of World Champion.

