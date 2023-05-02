huh, what? Why does Sergio Perez have to leave Red Bull as soon as possible?

Let’s go back to last Sunday, the GP of Azerbaijan. Because even though we fell asleep en masse on the couch at home during the boring parade, there was certainly enough to talk about.

And then we don’t mean Esteban Ocon’s near-crash with an army of photographers in the pit lane, but especially the way Sergio Perez took the victory. The Mexican was supreme and even Max couldn’t make a fist against him.

Unlike what we are used to from Max, he was full of praise for Sergio afterwards and said several times that he enjoyed his race and that he was simply too big for him. Cake and egg, you would think.

Well, not according to Ralf Schumacher. He wants that Sergio Perez as soon as possible at Red Bull…

Why does Sergio Perez have to leave Red Bull?

Yes, we also thought it was strange to read, but according to Michael’s brother, Perez is spoiling the atmosphere within Red Bull and that is extremely bad for the team. Apparently he sees more than we do, because we really thought things were fine between the two.

But Mick’s uncle thinks the opposite. The fact that Sergio occasionally wins (it is 2-2, Ralfje) ensures that things are not going so well on Max’s side in terms of atmosphere. And so Red Bull has to make a choice. Max out or Sergio out.

And that choice is actually not a choice, so exit Checo. According to Rolf’s son…

Okay, let’s just say it’s Cora’s ex’s opinion, but maybe he really knows more than us couch potatoes. For the time being, we do not agree with him here at Techzle HQ, but perhaps he will prove himself right. Until that time; nice racing with those lofts.

With Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez…

