It becomes easier and easier for Verstappen to become champion. Perez can no longer take risks for the time being.

In Formula 1 you also have referees, just like on Saturday at Voebel. However, it is often a bit more complicated and shady in this high-level sport. For example, for obvious reasons, the referee is not on the field. This could lead to unfortunate situations if one of the drivers felt unfairly treated. Which of course, logically, happens regularly.

A somewhat optimistic overtaking action, speeding in the pit, making a mess, overtaking under yellow or safety car situations, loosening your seat belt while you are still in the car, there is a huge list of things you are not allowed to do as a driver. Many of them can be interpreted in several ways and are therefore grounds for annoyance. Each race a few stewards are appointed to assess certain things. And above that there are various layers and possibilities to challenge decisions.

It quickly becomes quite an official merry-go-round. This year, the protest options have been slightly tightened up. Teams must now declare a protest within a shorter period of time than before. This after Haas F1 wanted to dispute a race result weeks after the event last year. After all, in the end – fortunately it is usually no longer a matter of life and death – and for the fans it is nice if a race result also 'stands' at a certain point.

There were a number of interesting things to note last race. Many were surprised that Norris was not punished for what clearly appeared to be a 'false start'. On the other hand, Magnussen was punished very severely for two incidents that were not punished or at least less harshly in other cases. To the annoyance of many, consistency is still not entirely in order in that regard.

After the race, the punishment is not always over. After all, drivers also receive 'penalty points' on their license if they cross the line. Which automatically implies that it is actually somewhat 'normal' that they will do that occasionally. This points system was introduced after Romain Grosjean was suspended for a race following a starting crash in Spa, more than ten years ago.

That was admittedly quite a mess and not Grosjean's first. But on the other side; the suspension came a bit out of nowhere. The neat David Coulthard also mowed down practically the entire field in Spa in 1998. And then started casually in the spare car, after which he ended race leader Schumacher brake test gave when he overtook him for a lap. Schumacher was furious and wanted to use his fists to hit the large jaw of 'DC'. But the Scot escaped unscathed. Better times.

So things had to be different, a little more equal and clearer for everyone. And thus; the points system. If you accumulate 12 penalty points within a year as a contemporary F1 driver, you have to sit out a race to reflect on your sins. Penalty points expire after a year, so you have to ensure that your rolling average is not too high.

At the start of this season, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Piastri, Gasly, Ocon, Albon, Ricciardo and surprisingly Magnussen, were squeaky clean. List leader among the bad boys was Perez with 7 points, ahead of high flyers Sargeant and Stroll. Perez also has the disadvantage that the first of these does not expire until September 17.

The Mexican had quite a turbulent season, especially in Japan. There he collected four penalty points after a starting crash, overtaking Alonso behind the safety car and then a wild touch with Magnussen. A huge failure, especially because teammate Max won the race unchallenged. Perez also picked up two penalty points in Singapore after a touch with Albon and another point in Abu Dhabi after a touch with Norris.

Perez has now collected another point in Saudi Arabia. This time for leaving the pit unsafely. Remarkably, the Mexican openly admitted after the race that his team urged him to wait, but that he himself decided to spray away. This was because he 'didn't see anything in his mirrors'. The honesty is admirable, but the FIA ​​was less impressed with the action itself. Perez now has eight penalty points. And so he is two crazy overtaking maneuvers away from a suspension.

In the next fifteen(!) races before September 17, 2024, PER will occasionally be able to take less risk. A bit like standing on the football field with a yellow card and a warning, or with four personal fouls on a basketball court. It's never really fun to play freely in that position.

So Max becomes champion a little easier than he would already become. Maybe just formally dismiss it before the summer break. Can he switch to Ferrari in the middle of the season and win the first title since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. Tight plan?

