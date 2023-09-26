Pérez is in serious mental trouble, according to this expert.

We all saw how last weekend Max Verstappen gave his team a victory, plus the fastest lap, of course. Partly because of this, Red Bull was able to crown itself as constructors’ champion. In addition to Verstappen’s extreme dominance, Sergio Pérez’s abysmal form is also striking. It’s not so much that he’s a little slower, that’s allowed.

No, the Mexican is hopelessly out of shape. So much so that, according to F1 commentator and former driver Timo Glock, there is more going on. He says that in his own column on Sky Deutschland (which, strangely enough, is not called Luft Deutschland, but that’s beside the point).

Perez mentally broken

Timo Glock actually leaves no stone unturned for the Mexican. According to the German driver, Pérez has fallen ‘dramatically’, despite a good start to the season. He also indicates that Pérez ‘has no chance’ against Verstappen. Well, yes. That is now the slogan of the open door foundation.

Fortunately, the former driver also treats us to a wonderfully juicy quote that we can relate to. According to Glock, Sergio Pérez is in serious mental trouble. Snap!

Glock refers to the mistakes that Sergio Pérez makes. Given the experience of the Mexican, these are simply incomprehensible.

Bad starting position

Not only that, it puts Checo in a very bad starting position. His contract expires next year and there are currently several drivers who are eyeing a seat at Red Bull. Yuki Tsunoda has been in the waiting room for a few years, Daniel Ricciardo is eyeing a comeback and Liam Lawson is currently (unlike Sergio) making excellent publicity for himself.

Timo Glock definitely has a point, because Pérez’s actions were also of an almost amateurish level. In any case, when you see that he basically has to keep that RB19 on the track to easily finish second.

So now the floor is yours, dear reader. Is Pérez emotionally broken and broken and doesn’t he have it anymore? Or is that RB19 secretly not that good at all and is Max Verstappen just very good? Let us know in the comments! The winner gets to go first in the next car @nicolasr choose!

