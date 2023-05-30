As formidable as the race weekend in Monaco went for Verstappen, it went so dramatically for his teammate. Pérez folded his Red Bull in the first part of qualifying, so that he not only started last, but also allowed all other teams to take note of the floor of the RB19. During the race, the Mexican driver was unable to straighten things out and finished sixteenth. Still, optimistic as he is, Pérez remains hopeful of his first title in F1.

“It was the worst weekend I can remember,” Pérez said Formule1.nl. Fortunately, Verstappen’s teammate doesn’t blame anyone else: “I’m really disappointed with my performance. The conditions were tricky, but I had some hope that we would do better when it started to rain, but it didn’t work out.’

‘Checo’ is still going for the championship

Pérez certainly won’t give up: ‘I still have hopes for the title, but I know I can’t afford another zero result. In Barcelona I hope to get back to my normal level. I have to be perfect in the coming races, I have to get victories and fast. I’m glad we’re racing in a few days.”

‘The king of the streets’ is now 39 points behind Verstappen in the championship. Alonso has approached Pérez to 12 points. If Max drops out twice and Pérez wins twice, then he’s over. Verstappen and Alonso both managed to win the Spanish GP twice so far. Alonso in 2006 and in 2013. Verstappen won last year and in 2016, a race you might remember.