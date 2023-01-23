Max Verstappen who? According to Anthony Perez, his son will one day be world champion. Regardless of the presence of the two-time world champion as a teammate of Checo, and evidently very optimistic about his qualities, Perez sr. he launched into a rather risky prediction.

“These last two years have been the most important for him. The best thing is his relationship with Red Bull. This is an experience that is very difficult for Mexico to repeat and we must enjoy it. I think we haven’t seen the best of Checo yet. He still has a lot to give and surely as time goes on Mexico will have an F1 champion“, these are the words of dad Perez. “In Mexico we all see each other as a family, we are united even in tragedy. Mexican fans are the best in the world, but it’s important that Checo never loses his humility: with the support of the people we are everything, but without them we are nothing“.

Words to ignite the audience, in short, and from this point of view it is not surprising that Antonio Perez is also a federal state deputy. The 63-year-old, who has seen the last Mexican grands prix knows it, has a particular feeling with the camera and never goes unnoticed in the paddock. Logical that he defends his son, cynically speaking a source of pride for Mexico and therefore a political advantage. Sure, measure is needed in everything: beyond the internal skirmishes with the world champion, in terms of results Perez has proven to be a reliable second guide in a top team, certainly not title material, especially if the number one in team is Verstappen. The Mexican has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2024 and this year he will also have pressure from Daniel Ricciardo, the third luxury guide who would be ready to take over if relations between Checo and Super Max should further deteriorate.