Sergio Pena and Tepha Loza would have ended their relationship after moving away on social networks and not meeting again in Peru during the days that the footballer was in our country. Now, the rumors of an alleged breakup are increasing. Driver Rodrigo González confirmed that a close source assured him that the soccer player would try to reconcile with his ex-wife.

What did Rodrigo González say about Sergio Peña?

“What I have understood out there, they have passed me the check, is that Sergio Peña would already be seeing himself with Revello” , expressed the popular ‘Peluchín’ in his program “Amor y fuego”. “You are going to be impressed. After what comes you are going to be impressed, ”he told his partner Gigi Mitre.

“What? Has any ‘rodriguista’ told you? How do you know?” Asked the host of Willax TV. The presenter was surprised to mention that a person had told him that Sergio Peña only used his relationship with the model Tepha Loza to forget Valery Revello.

“A very close ‘rodriguista’ told me, a ‘rodriguista’ who already knows that they’re onto something . He used her (Tepha Loza) to try to forget about Revello, as she used Diego. How terrible because they do not hide it, it is a matter of time for that to be confirmed ”, said Rodrigo Gonzalez

Valery Revello speaks about possible reconciliation with Sergio Peña

However, through his official Instagram account, Valery Revello denied that there is a reconciliation with Sergio Peña, despite the fact that the athlete had ended his romance with the reality girl Tepha Loza.

“Do you rule out going back to your ex? Rodri said that they are already in plans”, was the question that a netizen asked him. She replied: “Impossible. I wasn’t going to answer, but I don’t want false rumors and I’m in zen mode on the beach reading this book, I recommend it to you.”

How were the rumors of the breakup of Sergio Peña and Tepha Loza born?

It all started when the program “Magaly TV, the firm” assured that Sergio Peña had traveled to Peru, but had not seen Tepha Loza, despite the fact that they had a long-distance relationship.

Then it came to light that the Peruvian soccer player and the model stopped following each other on Instagram. This in the midst of the alleged hints that both would have been launched in their publications.

Did Sergio Peña ask Tepha to move with him to Sweden?

During the afternoon of last Monday, August 1, Tula Rodríguez stated that she approached Tepha Loza to talk about the supposed end of her romance with Sergio Peña. According to the host of “On everyone’s lips”, the soccer player would have proposed to the “warrior” to live together in Europe: