The cameras of the program 'Love and fire' They protected the former Miss Peru Alexandra Balarezo in the department of Sergio Peña. In those images, the former beauty queen is seen playing with the athlete's daughter and Valery Revello, who attacked her girl's father for exposing the minor when both “had an agreement.” Although the footballer preferred to remain silent, he has now spoken out about this scandal and made a confession about his current relationship status.

What was the claim that Valery Revello made to the father of his daughter, Sergio Peña, after ampay?

The team of 'Love and fire' showed him to Valery Revello the video of the ampay of Sergio Peña and Alexandra Balarezo, who was playing with her daughter during an event. Upon seeing these images, the influencer seemed affected and even almost suffered a decompensation.

After that, Revello decided to explain why he reacted that way through his social networks. “It shocks me because he and I had an agreement. We weren't going to introduce a couple… I don't know if they are,” he said at first. Hours later, the influencer published a statement on her Instagram account.

“This action on the part of her father breaks the pact agreed between us about introducing temporary relationships to our daughter due to her age and personal issues that we both consider important in order to maintain her emotional stability.”accurate.

Message from Valery Revello. Photo: Valery Revello/Instagram

What did Sergio Peña say about his friendship with Ale Balarezo and the claim of his ex-partner Valery Revello?

Sergio Pena He was invited to the latest episode of the online program 'La lengua', hosted by Jesús Alzamora. In that interview, the footballer maintained that Ale Balarezo She's just your friend. “They invented a relationship for me because one of them is in the media. I don't have a relationship with anyone“he said at first.

After that, he spoke about the claim that his ex-partner made. Valery Revello. “I would never introduce my daughter to a couple I have only been with for three months or are dating,” she clarified. Likewise, Peña made a confession about her emotional status.

“I have been single for three years. One of the reasons why I don't have a relationship with someone is because of my daughter. “I have gone out with girls, yes, but the first thing I think about and analyze about a person, being a dad, is whether they are a good example for my daughter,” finished.