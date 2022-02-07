Sergio Pena and Valery Revello star in the covers of entertainment media because the program Amor y fuego broadcast the progress of an ampay of the soccer player’s wife. In the images, the 27-year-old businesswoman appears with a surfer in an affectionate situation and entering a hotel. This has sparked many questions about the couple.

The ampay could cause the official end of the love story of Sergio Peña and Valery Revello. Although both are very reserved on social networks, here we tell you what events marked their relationship. The distance for soccer, a little daughter, a secret wedding and the so-called ‘Tulum Girls’ are some of them.

Sergio Pena and Valery Revello. Photo: Instagram capture

They were married in private

Valery Revello and Sergio Pena they contracted civil marriage in private on November 5, 2018. The couple looked simple and did not carry out the wedding with many guests. A year later, the young mother made this event known on her official Instagram account.

Sergio Pena and Valery Revello. Photo: Instagram

“Despite each other’s mistakes, we regret and remedy, and having beautiful moments and difficult moments like any couple, we are still here! Together, and showing ourselves how strong our love is. Happy first anniversary!” was the romantic message from the footballer’s wife.

“I love you with all my heart, my life. Thank you for being part of my life and for being the best mom in the world for our little Vitto. I love you and I love you a thousand times more, “the Peruvian athlete replied.

Valery Revello and Sergio Peña contracted a private civil marriage on November 5, 2018. Photo: Instagram

Sergio Peña and Valery Revello have a daughter

On January 8, 2019, shortly after the wedding, Valery Revello and Sergio Peña became the parents of their first daughter, who is now three years old.

“When I saw you come out of my womb, the smile did not go away from our faces, we looked at each other and we did not know whether to laugh or cry. You brought us everything, my daughter, ”Valery Revello wrote about the day she gave birth to his heiress.

Sergio Peña and Valery Revello have a daughter. Photo: Instagram

a love at a distance

On May 18, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Valery Revello dedicated a moving message to Sergio Peña, in which He regretted having a love at a distance and that he missed seeing his daughter grow up.

“It’s been exactly three months since I haven’t seen you and everything becomes more and more difficult without you, not being able to hug you, take care of you and feel that protection that you always give me, but above all the three of us sleep together. I hate the poor calls we have and the difference of seven hours does not help us, but what hurts me the most is that you miss Vitto’s development, ”reads the young woman’s post.

Sergio Pena and Valery Revello. Photo: Instagram capture

The ‘Tulum Girls’ and Sergio Peña

At the end of July, It was speculated that Sergio Peña and Valery Revello would have separated because the soccer player was linked to the popular “Tulúm Girls”, who at that time were the models Paula Manzanal, Jossmery Toledo and Macarena Gastaldo.

Sergio Pena and Valery Revello. Photo: Instagram

The party would have been organized by the brother of Sergio Pena the models were already going to attend to the celebration; but after noticing the cameras of Love and fire, they ran out of the place.

Paula Manzanal, Jossmery Toledo and Macarena Gastaldo. Photo: LR composition

These are the images that Amor y fuego spread about Valery Revello’s ampay, still Sergio Peña’s wife. The full video will be released this Monday, January 7.