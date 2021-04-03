How does the team get to the game? “The truth is that except for Josua, plus Orlando, Hicham, Pablo, Chavarría and Calero, the rest is fine. Cristo and Ismael have had a problem and have lost some work, but we are all here. The rest good. The players who were not 100% against Almería have had time to recover, to see what the previous hours are like. The final phase of the season is coming, we are going to find an injured rival, who had casualties, injuries and an accident. The Anxo Carro will not be easy, of the 36 points they have they have added 25 at home. We know how difficult it is to get points there. Especially within that positive dynamic we come from an unwanted match, with many circumstances, there were positive things, mistakes we made, we have to solve those mistakes and compete as we are doing away from our stadium. It is the dynamics of the last weeks, with tough games, but now it is always like that, everything is final and each rival plays a lot. They are going to get players back. It will be tremendously difficult, we are going to see an opponent with desire, to see what game plan they have, they had changed their game patterns. Rivals change things when they play against us. I see the group as strong on a physical and mental level ”.

Changes in rest. “Each game is handled in a different context. We always have three windows and rest is another one, even if the result is going well, there are mechanisms to improve and sometimes it is changed. We have switched to halftime in the last two games, but no one is judged on the issue of errors, for not being well. If we change to halftime it is because we want to change the pattern of the game. They get it. It is elite football. They have to be prepared so that every game is played as if there is no tomorrow. The group is healthy, we are very transparent. We always try to play for the team. If at rest we have to change, we will. We do not point, we have demonstrated in this year how we function. The most important thing for me is the collective. Players who do not start are basic. The parties, both for and against, are broken in the second parts. That is why the substitutes are as important as the starters ”.

The defeat against Almería. “There were two mistakes that penalized us. You know that we like to transport quickly to the rival field, divide and go straight to play in the opposite field. They are decision-making, in those two actions we were penalized. We tried to avoid these actions, the rival penalized us too much. We don’t normally do it. We try to play in the rival field, we are the team that recovers the highest in LaLiga, we have a high percentage of possession in the rival field and there we have to manage. There are various patterns and registers. That mistakes will always exist and you try to provoke them in the rival. We have seen it and we have analyzed it. And tomorrow there will be mistakes from us, from the rival and they will have to be limited. We were penalized in a match against an opponent who threw us a corner, being the one with the most possession in the category. The analysis of the game is conditioned by the result. You have to try to delimit those mistakes, knowing the importance of the game, what we and the rival are at stake ”.

How is Scepovic evolving? “Stefan is accumulating work, he had been without competing for a month and we see him better every time, he is participating little by little more. Possibly in this last stretch, when you can make repetitive high intensity efforts, you will play. You have a chance to do it tomorrow. It helps us, it must continue to improve. Against Almería we arrived with many centers, but not precisely. It is what needs to be improved, the precision, that correct decision-making, that tenth of quality, that second line that is coming … That precision must be improved. Soccer, to one side and the other, is in the area. Who is forceful in the areas is who takes the parties. Stefan can give us that extra ”.

The final stretch with ten games to go. “There are 30 points left, we all play a lot. We want to win to get excited and to achieve the goal as soon as possible. The final phase and the truth is coming. Due to the merits achieved we can have some peace of mind, but you have to be very alert and with ambition, now those from below and those from above are squeezing. We want more those of us who are in that middle zone ”.

Lugo analysis. “He has changed his playing patterns. Everything has happened to him, he has had the FIFA Virus, which we have not had. We have the Virus Liga every week. They have been one minute in the Girona game from beating them, they tied them in the last minute. They lost to Sabadell at home after 12 games. Against Las Palmas there were players with national teams, sanctioned. Now we will find another context. We come from a painful result too. After this you are on alert and activated. The important thing is the three points. The thing about Las Palmas is of no use to us. What they did with Girona or Castellón is worth to us. We can change several records, their coach is in continuous evolution and we must give that continuity to the game. Let’s go for those three points ”.