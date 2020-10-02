Vallecano Ray. “We have just started the competition and we have to be very realistic. Getting two victories in a row is very difficult, we know the importance of each point. They will fight for promotion and the playoffs. Our objective is very clear. We have six points in the piggy bank, we carry a backpack with 50 stones and we have released six. When we release those 44 more, there we will set the goal. We go game by game and without giving up anything. It’s nice that we get excited. In First there was a leading team, they have lost two games and now it seems that it is a catastrophe. You have to be patient when the results do not come. We are going for the three points to Vallecas, there are no excuses, but we have to be very realistic. Keep dropping stones is the goal. First you have to keep your feet on the ground. It’s going to be difficult, but very exciting. “

Vallecas is a stadium that, traditionally, is crossed by Malaga. “That’s what statistics are for. It is better that you talk a lot so that the statistics are broken. We know that we are facing a rival who is in the process of strengthening the squad, with many players from last year. He has the DNA of last year, reinforced a lot of defensive order, he came from winning in Mallorca and against Sabadell and the other day he found himself in a difficult scenario because he conceded two free-kick goals and a transitional one. I prefer to play against a team that comes from a victory than one from a defeat. We are going to find an injured team. If they come from a victory there would be that point of tranquility. The result lasts 24 hours. We have to play to the limit of our possibilities, always, on alert and at the limit. With great humility and knowing what we are. We can win in any stadium, but with that attitude always. They will push us up, it will be a tough test for our defensive system, they have a lot of mobility, they are dynamic, they appear undetectable in attack, it will be hard for our defensive line. It will be a test to improve “

The return of Luis Muñoz. For us, the call-up, except David Lombán, Ismael and Hicham due to injury issues, is the best. They go homegrown. For Luis Muñoz it was the first training session, like Jairo yesterday. It is surprising and unusual. Very excited and happy with how they have arrived, with how Luis Muñoz is and what he means for the fans. Having colleagues is a very nice novelty, even if it is from the house, but it remains to reach the best level. It is good next week to play Sunday and work more on many aspects. Little by little we are in that dynamic. With the youth players we do not look at the DNI, neither above nor below, if he was born in the 80s, the 90s or the 2000s, the performance in the field speaks. The youth players have a chance. Juande, Luis Muñoz is an important player, players that others see that DNA and that club idiosyncrasy. That is going to be the path and the illusion. A game comes and, if we don’t play to the limit, they put you in your place. Rayo was coming off two victories, they went 3-0 last week and couldn’t come back. “

Transfers. “As we said at the beginning of the preseason. Until the last stretch of the market we could not have that sketch, now we have that sketch. I am happy and excited. These players are the ones who will excite us until the end of the season. It would be the best news if we were there too. Thank Manolo Gaspar for his work. It is difficult in this context that certain players could come. Players who have been injured have come, others who have not competed much, others whose teams did not achieve goals … But they are first-rate players and it is a challenge for everyone. I appreciate the work of the sports management. Due to the context, the situation, with a lot of outside noise, it is difficult to convince different players. It is a team effort and we are excited. They are our players and with them we go to the end of the world ”.

What do the signings contribute? “Above all, they contribute competitiveness to the squad, each one in their position. Josua gives depth to the center zone, defenders sometimes play unprotected and have cards, beyond injuries. Jairo gives us a lot of imbalance in areas of definition, which we lack without Hicham, and Pablo gives us another forward profile, he attacks the spaces very well, everyone comes with a lot of desire. We are going to have that process. A preseason begins for Jairo and Luis, Juan Soriano has arrived this week too, but we play points. We have to try to add without stopping. Here they will compete with each other and that improves performance. We have to find the best optimal state. This competition is a shredder, matches come during the week, Cup, penalties, injuries and we only have 18 professionals. Having two positions per position with those of the subsidiary now gives peace of mind. That they wonder what they can do for the team, not what the team can do for the player.

Missing piece. “Coaches are selfish, we always want more. The sports management is looking at several fronts and there is a decision. Above all we would seek in attack, both outside and inside, that he could play there would be the best option. It must be the sports management who decides. That the player who comes with that idea, that hunger and if it cannot be, we will be in a position to compete with what we have. We all want more. But right now, looking back a month and a half, I am happy because there is an order, a sketch and a team, a balance so that there is stability ”.

Registration. “I don’t know if they are all registered or not yet, but it happens like with Orlando Sá when we traveled to Tenerife or last week too, they travel because we believe they will be available. We have prepared the game thinking that they will be there to help, not to start with one or two training sessions with all that it entails. We want them to travel with the group, beyond training. Throughout today they may be registered. If not, they would be in the stands but integrating. Seeing how the club has worked, I think there will be no problems for them to play, but it is above all being in the group. If we need them to leave I will not hesitate. I have seen them well, but we have to avoid risks of injury. I am happy with how I have seen them. Although there is work to be done to get to the optimum state “.

Who will be the captain? “Once the market closes and there is that template, I would like to work on those aspects. We want them to elect captains and we are going to appoint as well. It will be the first week we play Sunday and we will have a cleaner week. We will deal with aspects of habits, internal regimen, group discipline. Very important aspects of what the wardrobe is. The wardrobe is sacred to all. Everything that is said there must not come out, there is no crack. We must be in solidarity, it must be a zulo, we must make ourselves strong in the face of moments of great difficulty that are to come. That’s where the bands really come together. By experience, weight and seniority, there are people who must set an example, who represent the values ​​that Málaga has. There are aspects that must stay within. We are going to be demanding, transparent and a new way of managing the group begins ”.

Assessment of sports management. “It is a difficult economic and institutional situation. They have done a very good job, but I am not to give notes. I am thankful for the hours, there is now a preset order, a template sketch. Players who come from injury, from competing little, others more. You have to get the best possible performance. We still have 18 chips plus the homegrown players. It is a balanced template. If we are all healthy it will be better. The best, big or small staff is going to say day to day. Work is above all. Finding the best individual condition is the key to helping the group ”.