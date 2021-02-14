Match rating. “A picture is worth a thousand words. In the circumstances in which we came against a great rival, the numbers are there. I am proud of the team, the dedication of the players, the way of competing and how we entered the game and the circumstances. There were things that have not been demerit of Sporting, they have been the merit of my players. We have lacked the issue of areas, that precision. In the first half, the rival had one and in the second, at the beginning, another. We have tried in a thousand ways: more direct game, then in other ways. It is the way. Whoever has seen the game does not analyze what he has seen to the result of the game. Sporting have entered into a very positive dynamic, you create chances for them and they stay in the game, they need very little to do harm. It is what we have to do. I think we are one of those who shoot us the least and we conceded a lot of goals. Having occasions one day we will be more precise. It has also been a merit of its goalkeeper. I am very proud of the work of the players and now to think about the next game ”.

Discomfort? “He was not angry. It is a situation in which you feel angry because there is a lot of work in circumstances that are known. We had an unexpected loss, Ramón had to come but he was a player who was not going to leave. You work during the week, you can see yourself in the field, there were changes, the group moves forward, believes and situations make you angry. On the subject of arbitration, more than saying what you think, you have to think what is said, you know why. There was no problem, we lost because they scored one more. There are situations in which the team that leads the result in favor is the one that benefits, there is someone who allows it. Sometimes we go ahead on the scoreboard and it benefits us, but it makes us angry. We leave with the bad taste of leaving without a point, the classification is tightened. The team is empty deserving more. It is the way, there is no other. Despite the good, we go like this. We must improve what we have done wrong in the next game we have another great rival, we want to compete and give this image that we give away in our stadium and that the three points remain ”.

Arbitration. “My anger is on the issue of situations that have to manage the times. It is normal, we all do it, but for that there is one person accompanied by many people. The people around are to solve problems not to create them. That happens in all jobs, individual work is not worth it, it is the collective. It is no excuse, the rival has scored one more goal, it has been better in the details. We are left with a bittersweet taste, I do not want the message to remain that if the referee, or that if the rival has lost time and we must congratulate the rival. It doesn’t hurt them not to have an audience because they are very well in their stadium ”.

Soul aspect. “We have generated, in one way or another. I have not seen the statistics. What we have to transfer is passion. In any job, when you have passion for what you do you motivate yourself, you fight. The team has shown race, what continues to demonstrate. There are times when we are more or less right, we are wrong. In our stadium we are not right, but there is anger. The group is hurt, but stands up with its head high and with work. This is present, in One week we will be against Rayo, I hope we get the victory and this will be forgotten. We have 31 points and that is what counts. In a month from now, we may not remember this, we will remember the points. We must continue, have peace of mind because at in the end the category is compressed from above or below ”.

About Sporting. “When you speak from a distance you are closer to being wrong. What he transmits is that he is very solid, that he is mentally prepared and is very difficult in the category. They show that despite having situations in which he is dominated, he knows how to rebuild himself. Master the areas: the rival’s and yours. What Sporting is doing with the transatlantic ships that there are is of more merit than other teams that are above. we would like. Other teams with conditions like Sporting are in a difficult situation. Promotion or playoff is more a matter of the coach and the environment. I wish you the best. Sporting and we, per club, should be in the highest category ”.