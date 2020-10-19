Prestigious victory. “We know that there is no magician, there is a lot of work and we have to keep working because situations will continue to come in which we will be without scoring a goal.”

Overflowing joy. “It’s nice to get excited but you have to remember where you come from, who we are. We have to drop stones that free us and we are going to try to enjoy it without reaching the situation of last year. And add the 50 when before and then go game by game. I am not a populist, I prefer to be in the shadows and tell the truth and this is that it will cost a lot to win and score ”.

What you like most about the team. “That ability to react, to continue playing in the opposite field. And above all the confidence of the players. Soccer is a state of mind. May this victory make us believe that we can compete against any team, but we must also be cautious. There are 40 points less ”.

Game system. “We are clear about the sketch. We will vary not depending on the rival but on our characteristics and our situation during the week. Playing with three up, is the idea. But we are going to handle the 4-3-3 or the 4-4-2. The idea is that of the last match with the public against Zaragoza, that we played a 4-3-3, although we did not get the victory ”.

Improvement in attack. “We thought that Pablo Chavarría and Caye Quintana could give us that variety. Playing with spaces. We have versatility in all the players, the only one who cannot be is the goalkeeper. We are going to deal with these two drawings, the concepts have to be what we have done today in the first part ”.