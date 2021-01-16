Match plan. “Until the last minute we will see how we can adjust. We watch a game to enjoy competing and to go for victory, adjust the load theme. All the professionals who are available will be there. We are going to see the players with a filial record, we are going to handle several factors. It generates illusion for the whole group. It is a game to compete and enjoy ”.

Granada rating. “It is a mirror to look at. It produces healthy envy and its growth is a reflection of what we have to look at in the future. He is one of the last Cup semifinalists, he is in the Europa League. It is the Spanish team that has grown the most in everything, sporting and social. A brutal growth. It is a team that competes at the highest level, in the first round at 50 seconds it was winning on an artificial grass field. Granada is not going to give anything away. It is one more challenge, one more motivation. We have to be at our best ”.

Characteristics and signs of identity of the people of Granada. “The word that defines him is to compete. All for the good of the collective, very supportive. It travels in a beastly way, with great speed. He knows how to defend high block and manage the spaces to reduce. Their coach has grown exponentially, when they don’t have him they will value him more. A team that has quality really knows where it doesn’t have to make mistakes. Sometimes we feel identified with that idea of ​​play that they have. We propose various alternatives. We are going to manage several registrations, but for me the most important thing is that whoever plays the team plays maintains the competitive level. Correct mistakes and enjoy a competition that lately the club has not been able to enjoy ”.

Ivan Calero. “Thank God everything went well. Now comes your great mountain, the work of recovery. He has to do that invisible work, I know from experience. You are going to be in the dark and you have to lean on the people around you. The same day of the operation I already spoke with him, later I will call him again. We support you because it is the worst thing that can happen to a professional. When these things happen the day-to-day work, being healthy and being able to train is much more valued ”.

Orlando Sá He has said that he did not contemplate a proposal from the Polish Wilsa Krakow because he prefers to continue at Malaga. “It is the first news I have. The market is open and if there is any player who is not happy they can go talk to Manolo Gaspar. No one is essential here, not even the coach. Both Orlando and the whole group tell me that they are happy and that they want to continue improving, be ambitious to achieve the goal and fight every game for the three points. He will have said that he wants to stay because I imagine that the whole group is happy, but there is no one essential here. The club will continue without players, without coaches and others will come. Once the market passes there is no more anger about whether I play or not. What there is is work, work and work ”.

A review of nursing: “Benkhemassa has not been able to train and we think that next week it may be, Matos is improving and Hicham is with that relapse and next week we will assess. We will look for a competitive team, but there are no starters and substitutes. The strength of this group is that there are no starters or substitutes. This is a wheel, there are states of form. The important thing is that the player knows it, be self-critical. We have Escassi sanctioned in the League who will possibly play safe, the rest we will decide tomorrow “.

Diego Martínez has said that this game has all the ingredients to be First. “It is a First Class derby, I have experienced it at a professional level as a player in Second B. That rivalry is historical, healthy. Let’s hope that in the not too distant future it will be possible to compete in the First League “.