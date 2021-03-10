His unmistakable appearance in the center of the Porto field is one of the images of the Champions League. With a beard, dark hair and a powerful physique, Sergio Oliveira has become one of the tournament’s big names. It transmits a lot of charisma, too. A kind of Tarzan that all of Europe is already talking about.

His two goals in Turin have gone down in the history of the Dragons in the Champions League. Especially the second, missing, in an iconic image for the way in which he overcame a displaced Juve barrier. No one was confident that his shot could sneak into Szczesny’s goal. But he does. He tried his luck and the ball went under Cristiano’s legs.

Up to this point, Sergio Oliveira has gone through all kinds of processes. Despite the fact that in 2009 he became the youngest player to wear the Porto jersey in a match against Sertanense, He was never able to settle in the first team and in the top elite until now, when he is already 28 years old.

Sergio Conceiçao, key

He was on loan to Beira Mar, Mechelen, Peñafiel, Paços de Ferreria, Nantes and PAOK before being rescued by Sergio Conceiçao, who had already had him under his command at Nantes. It has been with the current coach with whom he has knocked down the door of Porto. He has become fixed in midfield and even has options to go to the Eurocup, after staying out of the World Cup despite being in the initial presenter.

No setback could in his career with this charismatic and unique midfielder who has led Porto to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Few would have imagined him when he had no place in the first team and he had to go on loan wherever he went.