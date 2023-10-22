58-year-old metalworker will have a new 4-year term at the head of the largest union center in Latin America

Metalworker Sérgio Nobre, 58 years old, was re-elected this Saturday (21.Oct.2023) as president of CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores). He will lead the largest union center in Latin America for another 4 years.

The election took place during the 14th National Congress of the CUT, in São Paulo. The union leader was elected for the first time to command the union center on October 10, 2019.

After being reappointed, Sérgio Nobre stated that he will invest “heavy on the digital brigades” and on “creation of struggle committees”. In his speech, he also said that he will aim “help a lot to re-elect” the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, in 2026.

The PT member is still not officially talking about running for re-election.

WHO IS SÉRGIO NOBRE

Sérgio Nobre was born on March 10, 1965, in São Paulo. The union leader was elected president of the ABC Metalworkers Union in São Bernardo do Campo in 2008 and was reappointed to the role in 2011.

He has a degree in International Relations from Fundação Santo André and co-author of the book “Reading in Factories”, launched in 2011. The publication addresses the pioneering library program in the ABC Metalworkers Union’s factories.

He also helped found the Lula Institutein 2011.