Sergio Gonzalez He blew 29 candles this Tuesday. He did it with a mixed gesture, of joy for the anniversary and his goal to the Ponferradina, but also with an air of melancholy for the rage that it was not useful to win a vital match. “A draw at home is not to be happy”, he commented directly and bluntly after the crash in a verbal wink that Sergio He is no longer who he was. His growth within the Leganés makes him something more than just one more. He is now a kaiser with stripes.

He wears them on the grass as the undisputed starter. Ignasi Miquel’s injury in mid-March helped him consolidate in a position that now belongs to him on his own merits. No gross faults are known to him and he consistently complies with a note. In fact, in recent meetings it has touched the 90% pass effectiveness. Against him Spanish, intractable leader of the category, the Madrilenian hit 94.5%. No other footballer on the pitch that night in Cornellá managed to be as effective.

It happens that he is also beginning to take advantage of his mischief in the rival area. Against Ponferradina he scored a goal that could well have been two if not for the effectiveness of Caro, the rival goalkeeper. Before 1-0, Sergio warned with a shot at the turn that put the visiting goal in trouble. The goal with which he debuted in the league was the result of another commotion in the area that he ended up solving as if it were a futsal forward. With the toe and up. Unattainable.

“My first goal in the league, but I’m not happy”, He repeated after the goal in the flash interview with the club’s media, a sample of that ambition that I have led him from playing for nothing to contesting everything. With Marti on the bench he barely started only in the first two days, but then he disappeared from the eleven to have a presence only in the Copa del Rey, where (there yes) he was a regular.

Author of the goal against the modest Ourense that allowed the Leganes Overcoming the first phase, his situation invited pessimism. In January, despite the fact that he had some rapprochement with other teams, he decided to bet on his continuity to win the position and he did it with the replacement of the bench and taking advantage of the opportunities. Now, facing the final stretch of the season, he points out that he will maintain his role as a fundamental footballer in the interests of a Leganés who has found in him a new Kaiser. On and off the pitch.