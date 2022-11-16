TO REINFORCE 🛡️

💪🏼 Monterrey is already looking for defense reinforcements for 2023. Sergio Mosquera would be the chosen one, according to Julian Capera.

🇨🇴 The Colombian is one of the best in his local league and Monterrey would push for him, especially if Montes leaves. pic.twitter.com/5d2byzjnIr

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 15, 2022