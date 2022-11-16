After having started the new era of ‘Tato’ Noriega in the Rayados, one of the first signings he would have in his sights would be a central defender to shore up his defensive saga for the next tournament.
The option that comes to light is that of the 28-year-old Colombian player Sergio MosqueraThe center-back has played his entire career in his native country, he is looking for a change of scenery, and although in South America they are fighting for his signing, the albiazules aim to get his services.
The player currently belongs to Tolima, however, his contract ends in the summer of 2023, so starting next year, he will be able to freely negotiate his arrival to any team he wants.
This signing makes sense because in recent days the departure of César Montes has made a lot of noise in the offices of the royal team, and this rumor gained more strength with the call for the ‘Cachorro’ to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Colombian defender would be the perfect replacement for the possible loss of Montes, Mosquera has an important height at 1.85, along with his good passing game and good physical presence. Add to that his leadership qualities in the late zone, something the Royals have lacked in recent seasons.
Without forgetting the goalscoring ability that he has, which although it is not so necessary in a defender, this variant is always welcome, which the royal team has not had since the departure of the Argentine Nicolás Sánchez.
Although there are other teams interested in the defender, the difference would be made by the economic power of Monterrey. For now, this is how Rayados’ interest in signing Sergio Mosquera is going, a defender that they would incorporate into their squad to face the Clausura 2023 within the MX League.
