Of the total, R$ 392.7 thousand are abroad; Rosângela Moro reports having R$ 1.3 million in assets
Sergio Moro (Brazil-PR Union) declared to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) equity of R$ 1,589,369.94. Of this total, R$ 392,787.64 are abroad. The former judge and former minister is a candidate for the Senate for Paraná.
Candidate for deputy for São Paulo, Moro’s wife, Rosângela Wolff Moro (União Brasil-PR) told the TSE have R$1,340,088.15 in assets.
Here is the breakdown of Moro’s assets:
- other equity interests: R$3,000.00, R$30,000.00 and R$5,000.00;
- room or set: R$ 45,000.00;
- land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.: R$ 155,000.00;
- apartment: BRL 192,060.00 and BRL 176,165.00;
- other applications and investments: R$50,000.00, R$389,778.35 and R$100,409.96;
- bank deposit in a current account in the country: BRL 39,220.59 and BRL 10,948.40;
- bank deposit in a checking account abroad: R$ 392,787.64.
Here are the assets declared by Rosângela Moro:
- fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 27,000.00, BRL 27,000.00, BRL 25,000.00, BRL 85,000.00, BRL 20,000.00, BRL 85,000.00 and BRL 25,000.00;
- other applications and investments: R$50,698.22, R$311,740.00, R$55,807.89, and R$595.72;
- shares or shares of capital: R$ 5,000.00;
- room or set: R$ 45,000.00;
- land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.: R$ 155,000.00;
- cash – national currency: R$ 5,309.23;
- savings account: R$23,190.73 and R$6,544.07;
- bank deposit in a current account in the country: R$7,594.14 and R$11,383.15;
- house: BRL 192,060.00 and BRL 176,165.00.
