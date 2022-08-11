Of the total, R$ 392.7 thousand are abroad; Rosângela Moro reports having R$ 1.3 million in assets

Sergio Moro (Brazil-PR Union) declared to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) equity of R$ 1,589,369.94. Of this total, R$ 392,787.64 are abroad. The former judge and former minister is a candidate for the Senate for Paraná.

Candidate for deputy for São Paulo, Moro’s wife, Rosângela Wolff Moro (União Brasil-PR) told the TSE have R$1,340,088.15 in assets.

Here is the breakdown of Moro’s assets:

other equity interests: R$3,000.00, R$30,000.00 and R$5,000.00;

room or set: R$ 45,000.00;

land motor vehicle: truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.: R$ 155,000.00;

apartment: BRL 192,060.00 and BRL 176,165.00;

other applications and investments: R$50,000.00, R$389,778.35 and R$100,409.96;

bank deposit in a current account in the country: BRL 39,220.59 and BRL 10,948.40;

bank deposit in a checking account abroad: R$ 392,787.64.

Here are the assets declared by Rosângela Moro: