before the strong critics that Sergio Mayer has received since he joined the Televisa reality show, ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’his wife, Isabella Camilcame out in defense of the actor.

The beautiful actress of Mexican soap operas assured that people have judged Sergio Mayer without really knowing him.

It was through the social networks of the artist where he expressed that the former deputy from Mexico is a man “in the full extent of the word”, for the good things he has done for his family and also for society.

“(You are) nice, honest, respectful, intelligent and brave. I know it because I have formed a family and a home with you. I have seen you fight tooth and nail for causes that no one dares to defend.

In addition, he said he regretted that his partner aroused “envy” from people who “can’t stand” seeing him overcome every adversity in life, just for the fact of “doing the right thing.”

“We live in a wounded, dismembered society, where the value of what is correct is often attacked. We have talked about it so many nights, you reasoning and I crying.

But that’s not all, Issabela confessed that the negative remarks What they have done to their family has hurt them a lot, especially their daughters.

“It hurts all three of us at home because how to explain to two little ones that doing the right thing is not always easy and that lowering your head is not an option?”

Finally, the 54-year-old star said that the famous’s detractors would stop criticizing him if they got the chance to get to know him better, at which point he took the opportunity to send congratulations to his mother-in-law for the “piece of son” she has.

“If they could hear you, see you through a tiny lens, they would realize how wrong it is to judge you. Beautiful Norma, what a piece of son you have. Mind, heart and strength. Always with you Mayer.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp