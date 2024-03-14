After being placed as one of the finalists of the first edition of 'La Casa de los Famosos México', Sergio Mayer has been confirmed to log in again to the reality show, but now for the Telemundo version.

After participants like Thalí García and Gregorio Pernía decided to leave the house unexpectedly, the rules dictate that They must have replacements and this week some figures began to arrive to take their places such as Geraldine Bazán and Patricia Corcino, but it was surprising to announce who will be the next to enter.

According to the journalist Vicky Lopezpublic relations specialist for Sergio Mayer, the Mexican businessman, actor and producer will enter the reality show 'La Casa de los Famosos'but in the Telemundo version, news that ended up surprising everyone.

It should be remembered that this would be the second time in which Sergio participates in a program of this type, since in the Televisa edition he was one of the five finalist places, being a member of the popular Team Infierno.

Now it is unknown when Mayer will enter 'La Casa de los Famosos 4' and which room he will enter of those who are in confrontation in the popular reality show. What is a fact is that the famous man will give a lot to talk about as happened in his season in 2023.

