Mexican actor Sergio Mayer, who participates in the Televisa reality show ‘The Houses of the Famous Mexico’He confessed why he separated from Bárbara Mori, with whom he was romantically related years ago.

It is known that Barbara Mori and Sergio Mayer they were a couple in the past, they also have a common son, Sergio Mayer Mori, who has already made them grandparents, and during their stay in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ touches on the subject of what his marriage with the beautiful actress was like.

In a conversation with the “clan” called “hell team”, Sergio Mayercurrently married to the actress Isabella Camil, spoke about his past relationship with Bárbara Mori, he also revealed what communication he currently maintains with her.

Sergio Mayer explained to his classmates ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ that he separated from Bárbara Mori due to differences in their personalities, since they discovered that they are completely different, and he cited, for example, that he is very disciplined and not many like that about him.

With this statement, Mayer, a 56-year-old native of CDMX, perhaps implied that this would have been another reason for him not to be able to fully “understand” with Barbara Mori.

When Sergio Mayer began to be romantically related to Bárbara Mori, he already had experience in the world of entertainment, she not so much, since the beautiful actress was barely 19 years old and was beginning to appear in show business, she also exposed before her classmates ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’.

Barbara Mori. Instagram photo

“She was very young, she was 19 or 20 years old, her career was beginning, I already had a backroad. I wanted her to be disciplined. He had to see a lot of that. At that time I was very structured and disciplined and there are people who don’t want to, who don’t like it,” said Sergio Mayer.

In addition, Sergio Mayer feels that he fell “into the error” of having wanted to appear in the presence of Bárba Mori as a husband, artistic representative and even father.

Finally, Sergio Mayer said that he currently has no communication with Bárbara Mori, as it was before, and that from a few years to date, any family situation with their son deals directly with him, without her intervening.

