Mexican actor Sergio Mayer, who participates in the Televisa reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, confirms his estrangement with his son Sergio Mayer Mori, whom he procreated with the actress Bárbara Mori.

Sergio Mayer shares in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ that he has had one of the most difficult moments in his life when he “feuded” with his own son and confesses that he is distanced from him, he also says the reasons.

“Sergio hasn’t seen him for a long time, but I take advantage of this moment to tell you that my heart and my house are open to you. You know how important you are in my lifeand how important you are to your little sisters”, Sergio tells his son.

Sergio, a former member of the Garibaldi Group, also sends a message to his son Sergio, this is that visit your little sisters when he has the opportunity to do so and that he does not care that they go through difficult moments as father and son.

A few days ago, Sergio told “La Casa de los Famosos” that he had not seen or spoken to his son Sergio for about four months, but he did not want to elaborate on the reasons for the distance between the two, because it is too personal.

Sergio Mayer Mori has not touched on the subject so far or on his social networks or other means of communication, even last Father’s Day he did not dedicate any message to his father on his networks.

Sergio Mayer Mori. Instagram photo

