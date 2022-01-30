Italian President Sergio Mattarella, re-elected this Saturday (29) after seven years marked by various political crises and the coronavirus pandemic, is an upstanding jurist and veteran politician, who embodies the country’s unity in the midst of the storm.

Matttarella, 80, who personally lived through the horrors of the Mafia after his brother’s murder, is a reserved Catholic who began his political career more than 30 years ago in the ranks of the then powerful Christian Democrats.

During his first term, which expires on February 3, he had to face numerous exceptional events, starting with the formation of Italy’s first populist government in 2018, when the far-right Loga and the anti-system 5 Star Movement allied, raising strong concerns. on the old continent.

“Their convictions are based on values, especially the values ​​of the Constitution,” recalled Lina Palmerini, a journalist specializing in presidential issues.

Faced with the covid-19 pandemic, he did not hesitate to defend the right to health, as well as to vaccines, even going so far as to criticize those who did not want to be vaccinated.

“Freedom does not mean being free to infect others”, he reinforced.

First elected to Parliament in 1983, he passed through the darkest years in Italy’s recent history without blemishes or involvement in scandals.

Born in Palermo (Sicily) in 1941, he was characterized by being a correct man, with solid principles, who, when he was Minister of Education in 1989 in the government of the “stainless” Giulio Andreotti, resigned to protest against the adoption of the so-called law Mammi, who granted three television channels to communications magnate Silvio Berlusconi.

The life of Sergio Mattarella, judge of the Constitutional Court and university professor, was marked by the murder, in 1980, of his brother, Piersanti, then president of the region of Sicily, by order of the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra.

Machine-gunned in front of his residence, Piersanti died in his brother’s arms as he took him to the hospital. Photos of his bloodstained suit as he spoke to police and investigators demonstrate his strength and wholeness despite the pain.

– A popular president –

Discreet, a widower, father of three children and grandfather of six grandchildren, the President of the Republic is an austere man, who goes to mass on Sundays.

After the demise of Christian Democracy in the 1990s, Mattarella participated in the birth of the Popular Party and the La Margarita coalition.

He later joined the founding group of the centre-left Democratic Party, made up largely of former communists and progressive Christian Democrats, by what used to be called the “catocommunist”.

Despite having said on several occasions that he did not want to be re-elected, that it seemed to him to force the Constitution, a movement formed by parliamentarians from both right and progressive blocs, promoted his candidacy.

The man who must guarantee the balance of political life – he is the only one with the right to dissolve Parliament and call for early legislative meetings – was consecrated this Saturday as one of the best presidents in Italy, with unprecedented support both popular and in Parliament.

