The actual President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella80, was elected this Saturday by parliament to renew for a second seven-year term, after the parties have plunged the country into an absolute blockade for six days.

In the absence of the final count, Mattarella obtained the necessary 505 votes, an absolute majority of the 1,009 “big voters” -630 deputies, 321 senators and 58 regional delegates- who could participate, before which the Parliament broke out in long applause.

Mattarella’s current term ends on February 3 and he had already indicated that he did not want to renew for a second seven-year term, but this Saturday he acknowledged that he will accept the parties that communicated their intention to support his re-election, in a personal visit they made to the seat of the presidency of the Italian Republic before the vote.

The Sicilian jurist will become the second head of state to repeat a mandate, after Giorgio Napolitano had to do so in 2013, also despite the fact that he had said that he wanted to retire, although he signed his resignation in 2015.

Eight votes have been necessary for the parties to put an end to the impasse and the solution has been to leave everything as it is, with Mattarella continuing to head the Head of State and Mario Draghi in the Government. Draghi had shown his willingness to be the new president, but his appointment would have required appointing another head of government capable of keeping the current heterogeneous coalition together, and this has not been possible.

“The Italians do not deserve more days of bewilderment. I have a clear conscience, I have made numerous proposals, all of them high level, all of them rejected by the left. We defend that Mattarella continue in the Quirinal (seat of the Head of State) and Mario Draghi in the Government,” wrote the leader of the far-right League, Matteo Salvini.

“Keeping Mattarella in the Quirinal and Draghi in the government is the best solution for Italy,” said former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. The leader of the progressive Democratic Party (PD), Enrico Letta, posted a photo on Twitter that read “Thank you, President Mattarella”, while Forza

ItalySilvio Berlusconi, and the 5 Star Movement (M5S), Giuseppe Conte, said that he is the only one who can guarantee unity.

However, the solution did not please the leader of the far-right Brothers of

Italy, Giorgia Meloni, who underlined on social networks: “I would be amazed if Mattarella accepted, after having firmly and repeatedly rejected this hypothesis.”

Mattarella’s election has shown the failure of the political parties to dialogue and find points of convergence.

The leader of the progressive Democratic Party (PD), Enrico Letta, (center) celebrated the decision. Photo: Fabio Frustaci / EFE

The leader of the PD, Letta, had defended the current prime minister, Draghi, as the best option, but the League, Forza Italia and the M5S had rejected him, arguing that he must continue his work in the Executive in a relevant year, since Italy has started the path of economic recovery after the pandemic and must demonstrate to Brussels that it complies with the agreed reforms to receive almost 46,000 million euros by 2022, of the 191,500 million it will be able to obtain from European funds until 2026.

The right-wing coalition, formed by Forza Italia, Brothers of Italy and the League, had proposed several candidates who were rejected by the left and on Friday crashed in Parliament with the proposal of the president of the Senate, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, who He got even fewer votes than those that make up the conservative alliance, which sparked a crisis among the partners to find out who had distanced himself from the agreed line.

This tripartite alliance has been severely damaged after these days, since the leader of the Brothers of Italy has not publicly hidden her disagreements with Salvini over the election of Mattarella and Forza Italia has indicated that from now on she will act independently.

Salvini, who took the reins of the negotiation from the right, launched on Friday the idea that the Head of Government be occupied by another woman, something that has never happened in the country’s history and that Conte supported, and then One of the names that gained strength then was that of the current head of the country’s secret services, Elisabetta Belloni.

But it was branded as “unacceptable” by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and also this Saturday the deputy for Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, acknowledged that his formation would prefer a political profile.

